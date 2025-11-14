Vintage Dayton: Nov. 14, 2025

The trouble stemmed from a difference between barbers who raised prices to $1.25 and those who held to a price of $1.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we go back 75 years this week for a look at the emotional haircut price fight of 1950.

More on Dayton in 1950

• Town & Country history stretches back to 1950: What to know about the Kettering shopping center

• Remembering the Thanksgiving Blizzard and ‘Snow Bowl’ of 1950

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Allison Janney, best known for her roles on “Mom,” “The West Wing,” “Masters of Sex” and “I, Tonya,” grew up in Oakwood and attended the Miami Valley School.

• On Jan. 31, 1976, “Love Rollercoaster” by the Ohio Players hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It was a milestone for Dayton funk in a history that runs deep.

• Harry Houdini, known throughout the world for his magic and great escapes, mesmerized Dayton in the early 1900s.

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters. And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.