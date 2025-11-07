Vintage Dayton: Nov. 7, 2025

Over the years, we’ve put together a variety of stories and photo galleries that showcase memorable moments, players and milestones.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we gathered the best history work we’ve done on the program.

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

• Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton has endured for 226 years, since it all started when First Presbyterian Church was organized in 1799.

• Several members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame have ties to our region, including the man who created Teflon.

• On Nov. 7, 1910, a freight airplane made a record-breaking flight, delivering goods from Dayton to Columbus. The flight covered 62 miles in one hour and eleven minutes.

• The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853 and was a downtown Dayton staple for decades.

