Vintage Dayton: Oct. 10, 2025

The station returned to local airwaves Oct. 2, after a nearly two-decade hiatus, playing music from the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s.
For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives for the history of Z-93, its personalities, its stunts and all the things that made it a favorite in the area.
Did you know?
Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:
• Harry Houdini, known throughout the world for his magic and great escapes, mesmerized a Dayton crowd in the early 1900s.
• Dayton’s Rolla “Pop” Heikes was once the best-known marksman in the world, touring the world giving shooting exhibitions during the early 1900s.
• There were 28 makes of automobiles built in Dayton in the early 1900s.
• Before Kirk Herbstreit became a college football analyst for ESPN and color commentator for Thursday night NFL games on Prime Video he was multi-sport star athlete at Centerville High School.
