Vintage Dayton: Sept. 12, 2025

That was unusual enough at the time that she would frequently use the pen name “George K. Roemer.” She covered all facets of Dayton life and was a go-to resource on Dayton history.
***
For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to tell the story of the first woman to report for a Dayton newspaper and the legacy she left.
Did you know?
Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:
• As Chrysler celebrates 100 years, it owes much of its early success to Maxwell Motor Co. and its Dayton roots.
• The Peerless Mill served meals to generations of Miami Valley residents, operating for nearly eight decades at 319 S. Second St. before closing in 2008.
• Most people probably recognize the “Wright” part of the Wright-Patterson Airforce Base. It was named after Orville and Wilbur Wright. But who is the person behind the second half of the base’s name?
• Before there was UD Arena, a different arena was proposed for the same location. It never happened.
