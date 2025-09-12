Vintage Dayton: Sept. 12, 2025

That was unusual enough at the time that she would frequently use the pen name “George K. Roemer.” She covered all facets of Dayton life and was a go-to resource on Dayton history.

***

For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we went into the archives to tell the story of the first woman to report for a Dayton newspaper and the legacy she left.

More on Dayton Daily News history

Did you know?

Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:

We want your help!

Do you have any requests or ideas that you would like to see us cover in this history newsletter?

What about cool old photos or stories of your own?

Let us know and we’ll include them in future newsletters. And if you like what you’re getting each week in the Vintage Dayton newsletter, please consider subscribing to the Dayton Daily News for as little as 99 cents.

Thank you for reading.