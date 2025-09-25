Vintage Dayton: Sept. 26, 2025

It was the center many community and company activities.
For this edition of Vintage Dayton, we give you more history of NCR Auditorium, including high school commencement ceremonies, Saturday morning entertainment for kids, Civic Music Association shows and more.
Did you know?
Here are a few great Dayton history facts we’ve learned from our stories:
• Deeds Carillon, the centerpiece of Carillon Historical Park, is the largest musical instrument in Ohio.
• The infamous “Brady Gang,” led by Alfred Brady, robbed a downtown Dayton jewelry store in 1936.
• Henny Penny, the 66-year-old food equipment business, began in an Eaton restaurant.
• In 1960, a Clark County man sat alone in a capsule for 7 days to prove space travel could work for humans.
