Art in the City, featuring family zone and Great Dayton Cake Off, among things to do across the region 🍰

Live performances, demonstrations, hands-on activities and more than 40 vendors will take part in Saturday’s festivities, which includes a family zone featuring bubbles and face painting and the Great Dayton Cake Off, a local spin on the popular “Great British Bake Off” series. For more details click here.

💖Top Date Night Picks:

Chambers DesLauriers at Levitt Pavilion

After you’ve enjoyed a fun afternoon downtown at Art in the City, be sure to stick around and catch a free evening of music at Levitt Pavilion featuring blues singer Annika Chambers and blues-rock guitarist Paul DesLauriers. Visit levittdayton.org.

Dave Landau at Dayton Funny Bone

From Comedy Central’s “Live At Gotham” and becoming a finalist on Season 8 of “Last Comic Standing” to being a regular on the “Bob & Tom” radio show, Landau has established himself as a comedian to watch this weekend. Visit daytonfunnybone.com.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Top Family Picks:

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

The big top is up in Beavercreek as the Garden Bros Nuclear Circus prepares to wow all ages today through Sunday. Enjoy live aerial stunts, the human cannonball, inflatables and more. Kids get in free with every adult general admission ticket. Visit gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

Small Farm and Food Fest at Carriage Hill MetroPark

Children’s games, wagon rides, live animals and more can be found Saturday at Five Rivers MetroParks’ annual Small Farm and Food Fest. For more details click here.

***

😊Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Yummy variations of bacon-inspired dishes, a Garth Brooks tribute concert, “The SpongeBob Musical” in Springboro and a Caribbean carnival are among top events this weekend. Click here.

🎵Music: Air Supply brings 50th anniversary tour to the Rose

Rock duo Air Supply, known for romantic hits like “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” will perform Sunday in Huber Heights. Click here.

🎭Theater: Arts news in Dayton: La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s ‘Matilda,’ Cincinnati Shakespeare in Centerville and more

La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro continues its banner year with a production of “Matilda: The Musical” particularly featuring strong ensemble work from both children and adults. Click here.

📺Around Town: ‘Twilight Zone’ creator Rod Serling to be honored with historical marker at October event

Rod Serling, creator and host of “The Twilight Zone,” will be honored with an Ohio Historical Marker and recognition event Oct. 2 in Yellow Springs. Read more details about the event and special guests here.

🎬Film: Dayton native Luke Grimes featured in provocative satire ‘Eddington’

Dayton Christian High School alum Luke Grimes (“Yellowstone”) is at his law enforcement best once more as loyal deputy Guy Tooley in Ari Aster’s riveting COVID-centered dramatic comedy thriller set in a fictional New Mexico town. The film is playing at local Cinemarks as well as the Regal Fairfield Commons.

🎵Around Town: Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival returns to Miamisburg

Expect fried green tomatoes, artisan vendors, food trucks, activities for kids, contests, live music and more this weekend at the Rock ‘N’ Green Tomato Festival in Miamisburg. Click here.

🎬Film: Englewood Cinema thriving on new audiences, including those coming for ‘Rocky Horror’ live events

“Dead Man’s Rocky,” a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadowcast, performs the first Saturday of every month at Englewood Cinema. Read more about the production and the cinema here.

⭐Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

🧘‍♀️Health & Fitness: Meet ‘The Still Got It Squad’: These seniors want everyone to keep moving

Gail Basine, Nancy Boss and Sherri Raderstorf, longtime group exercise instructors at the Kettering Recreation Complex, have a genuine of love of teaching fitness. Read more about them here.

🎬Around Town: Hannah Beachler, Kevin Nealon among special guests to be at Yellow Springs Film Festival

Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, production designer on recent hit “Sinners,” and comedian Kevin Nealon will be among the special guests at the Yellow Springs Film Fest in October. Click here.

📷Photos: Dayton Celtic Festival, CeCe Winans performs at Fraze Pavilion, Amplified Series Gospel Fest at Levitt Pavilion and Meet Arrow, Hamilton City School’s new therapy dog

The Dayton Celtic Festival happened at RiverScape MetroPark July 25-27.

Gospel singer CeCe Winans brought her ‘More Than This’ Tour to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering July 23.

Johnetta Moore, James Hall Worship & Praise and Ashling Cole played the first Amplified Series Gospel Fest at Levitt Pavilion July 26.

Arrow, the first-ever Hamilton City Schools therapy dog, was introduced to administrators at a staff retreat before the start of the 2025-2026 school year that starts Aug. 11.

✈️ICYMI: Blue Angels confirmed as 2026 Dayton Air Show headliners

It’s official: U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels aerobatic team will headline the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show June 13-14, 2026. Read more about the legendary team here.

