Newsletter: Record-breaking shutdown

But now, we have a better idea of how many local federal workers have been impacted by a shutdown now firmly in its second month.

In this newsletter:

How a snack food company will make Moraine a ‘center of excellence.’

A spate of new development projects takes shape in Huber Heights.

Electricity is getting more expensive in Dayton and beyond.

More than 8,000 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base civilian workers received new furlough notices

The beat goes on: Some 8,100 civilian employees received new 30-day furlough notices late last week as the ongoing federal government shutdown became the longest in U.S. history.

That number came from an Air Force spokesperson. It is the first time the number of employees at Wright-Patterson impacted by the shutdown has been revealed since the shutdown commenced Oct. 1.

Impact: The Senate this week failed to pass for the 14th time a short-term bill to fund government operations, ensuring that the shutdown would move to record territory.

Wright-Patterson is the largest center of employment in one location in Ohio, with about 38,000 employees before the administration took measures to shrink the federal workforce this year.

Read the story.

ALSO: FAA starts cancelling flights.

Shearer’s Foods and its big plans for Moraine

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What you need to know: A reporter-and-photographer team got a peek at how a salty snack manufacturer is remaking the former local General Motors paint shop.

When Shearer’s Foods powers on equipment this month at its more than $110 million production facility off Springboro Pike and Stroop Road in Moraine, it will be the company’s 17th and most state-of-the-art site, according to Pablo Cussatti, Shearer’s Foods’ chief supply chain officer.

Read the story (and see the video).

Huber Heights development enters new phase

The situation: As construction of a new government center wraps up this month in Huber Heights, plans for a new indoor music venue and Dublin Pub location are gaining traction, city leaders said recently.

The projects are part of a larger effort to develop key parts of the city: the former Marian Meadows shopping center on Brandt Pike and the up-and-coming Executive Boulevard entertainment district.

Read the story.

Electricity is getting more expensive

What you need to know: A vote Wednesday made it official: Distribution rates for AES Ohio electric customers are going up.

Members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will see AES Ohio electric bills for customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of energy monthly rise by 9%.

There’s more to come: The utility’s quest for higher rates continues. Last month, AES Ohio, the former Dayton Power & Light, indicated that it intends to file with the PUCO for a new “multi-year reliability plan.”

If regulators approve those new rates as proposed, annual increases for the “typical customer” would be less than 3% annually each year for three years, said Mary Ann Kabel, a spokeswoman for the AES Ohio.

Read the story.

Deborah Feldman to move on from Dayton Children’s helm

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Milestone: Dayton Children’s president and CEO Deborah Feldman will retire June 30, 2026, after 14 years at the helm of the hospital, she announced Thursday.

“Every child in the Dayton region deserves a great children’s hospital close to home,” she said. “I am proud to say that Dayton Children’s is that world class children’s hospital on every measure - from the quality of care, to the patient and family experience, to superior access to services. I am incredibly honored to have been a part of these remarkable achievements.”

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$110 million: What Shearer’s Foods is investing in its plant off Stroop Road.

40: The Federal Aviation Administration expected to announce 40 “high-volume markets” where it is reducing flights by 10% before the cuts go into effect. (See story below).

Eight: The number of gas stations in Tipp City. Tipp City Council voted 6-1 recently to ban additional standalone gas stations in the community.

Contact me: Thanks for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Newsletter roundup

Miami Valley Hospital: Buys local church property.

Dayton Airport: Not targeted for FAA pullback

High school football: What to know about tonight’s games.

Kuro Hibachi: Plans to open next month.

Open mic night: The ultimate comedy crucible.