College softball players bring light-hearted cheers to the dugout, in an ultra-competitive sport

The sport’s surge in popularity in recent years has drawn more attention to the antics. The vibrant tradition will be on display again on Wednesday, when Texas plays Texas Tech in Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park.

“I think energy is just a huge part of this game and just in women’s sports in general,” Texas star Reese Atwood said. “We show a lot of passion, and I think it shows our heart and love for the game. And I think it brings just like the team together as one instead of being all about yourself.”

Beneath the light-heartedness is a serious purpose — supporting teammates, regardless of circumstances.

“Coach Z (Texas assistant coach Kristen Zaleski) says you’re either doing a thing or supporting a thing, and I think that puts it really well,” Texas ace Teagan Kavan said.

The source of ideas for dugout support comes from a variety of places. Some chants are based on songs — Arizona State tweaked a line from Juvenile’s 2003 song, “Slow Motion.”

“Ooh, I like it like that, she’s working that bat, I don’t know how to act!”

Others chants and cheers are plays on names or jersey numbers.

It’s an ever-changing art form.

“Every single year, we get new cheers because new freshmen come in, our transfers come in and they have new cheers,” Connecticut catcher Grace Jenkins said during the Big East tournament. “But we just keep it loud and energized. We know that energy wins these types of games, and when we can gain the momentum in the dugout, we can also contribute that to the field as well.”

Oklahoma’s Nelly McEnroe-Marinas said some chants follow players from their younger days. The Sooners don’t have designated people to create them.

“A lot of the cheers we do are ones that we’ve been doing since travel ball,” she said. “Anybody can come up with a cheer at any time and we’ll just bring it out on the spot, but we just like to have fun with it and kind of make things up as we go.”

Oklahoma has been one of the most animated teams in recent years on their run of four straight national titles from 2021 to 2024. The Sooners say there’s plenty of room for creativity.

“I feel like sometimes it’ll just be like, if someone’s screaming something, we’ll repeat it, but just — we’re just playing the game,” Oklahoma’s Abigale Dayton said. “So if something comes to mind, that’s what happens.”

Jenkins said the constant noise is not a distraction. The players have gotten used to it and wouldn’t know what to do without it.

“It actually helps,” she said. “I think when the dugout’s loud, especially when I’m up to bat, it keeps me in the zone.”

Atwood, a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American, said the cheering helps players keep their minds in the proper place. She said it makes it easier to bounce back if things aren’t working.

“I think if you’re cheering for everyone else, it makes you a little less focused on yourself and focus on the team,” she said. “This team — we have seen when we don’t have the energy, we don’t play as well. And something coach (Mike) White harps on all the time is bringing full energy, which includes all the cheers and communication.”

In the end, players say it’s about having fun and making the game a better experience.

“The energy helps the game, keeps the energy, brings a lot of momentum and passion and support for each other,” Texas outfielder Kayden Henry said. “The game doesn’t know who is supposed to win, but when you have that energy at that point, anybody can take over.”