Commentary: Miami is playing with a massive chip on its shoulder

Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele, center, is interviewed following a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami (Ohio) head coach Travis Steele, center, is interviewed following a First Four college basketball game against SMU in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
OPINION
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58 minutes ago
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Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports Update!

If there’s one thing I took away from Miami’s First Four win over SMU on Wednesday night at UD Arena, it’s this: I wouldn’t want to play the RedHawks at this point in the season, especially in a do-or-die, loser goes home scenario.

The one-loss RedHawks are playing with a massive ‘nobody believes in us’ chip on their shoulder.

Can you blame them? They won 31 straight games and were sent to Dayton as one of the final teams into the Field of 68 — a level of disrespect even Rodney Dangerfield couldn’t comprehend.

What I saw Wednesday was a team that didn’t need to prove it belonged. They knew they belonged and played like it.

I don’t know what will happen today in Philadelphia, but the RedHawks certainly won’t go down without a fight.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Dayton basketball: Flyers ‘want to make it as far as possible’ in NIT after first-round victory at Bradley

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Bradley in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

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Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers are playing like a team that doesn’t want their season to end any time soon.

📺 3 to watch

The Big Dance gets even bigger than usual this weekend with the Raiders and RedHawks both in action:

  • Men’s college basketball: Wright State vs. Virginia (1:50 p.m., today, TBS): The Raiders have all the weapons they need to give the Cavaliers a game.
  • Men’s college basketball: Miami vs. Tennessee (4:50 p.m., today, TBS): The RedHawks aren’t afraid of anyone.
  • Women’s college basketball: Miami vs. West Virginia (5 p.m., Saturday, ESPNU): The RedHawks are seeking their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

It’s boys basketball state tournament weekend in Dayton:

  • Boys basketball: Trotwood-Madison vs. Steubenville at UD Arena (7:30 p.m., today): The Rams are seeking their first state title since 2019 against a Big Red squad that hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent the entire season.
  • Boys basketball: Malvern vs. Delphos St. John’s at Nutter Center (noon, today): The D-VII state semifinal features Delphos senior Cam Elwer, a Furman commit who recently passed LeBron James on the OHSAA’s all-time scoring list.
  • Boys basketball: Lima Senior vs. Massillon Washington at Nutter Center (1 p.m., Saturday): The D-II state semifinal is a chance to see Spartans guard Shawn Foster, who is being recruited by Dayton, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime

Trotwood head coach Carl Blanton Sr. talks to his team on the floor during a Division III state semifinal game on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at UD Arena. Trotwood won 55-53. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

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The Rams keep finding ways to win. If they can do it one more time, they’ll be state champions.

This day in Dayton Daily News sports history

Page 13 of the Monday, March 20, 1967 edition of the Dayton Daily News. FILE PHOTO

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MARCH 20, 1967: Arcanum fans welcomed their team home a day after falling to Strasburg Franklin — coached by Charlie Huggins, the father of former Cincinnati and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins — in the Class A boys basketball state championship in Columbus. The Trojans would go on to win the state title in 1969.

Archdeacon: Miami RedHawks have ‘a night our team will never forget’

Miami (Ohio) fans react to a missed free throw by SMU forward Corey Washington (3) during the second half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: AP

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Credit: AP

It’s a night the fans won’t ever forget either.

ICYMI: Kaylah Thornton delivers state title moment for Fairmont

Fairont senior guard Kaylah Thorton (left) celebrates with junior guard Peyton Adams after hitting a tying 3-pointer to send the Division I state final to overtime on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Firebirds won 61-55 to capture their first state title since 2013. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

The senior’s buzzer beater sent the D-I state championship game to OT and the Firebirds went on to win the state title.

WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE

For the latest, most up-to-date high school sports news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

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We’ll also be posting prep sports content on the Dayton Daily News Sports Facebook page throughout the winter season.

I want to hear from you. Reach out to me directly at michael.cooper@coxinc.com with your questions and feedback.

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Michael Cooper is Sports Editor for Cox First Media, which includes the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.