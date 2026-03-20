Commentary: Miami is playing with a massive chip on its shoulder

The one-loss RedHawks are playing with a massive ‘nobody believes in us’ chip on their shoulder.

Can you blame them? They won 31 straight games and were sent to Dayton as one of the final teams into the Field of 68 — a level of disrespect even Rodney Dangerfield couldn’t comprehend.

What I saw Wednesday was a team that didn’t need to prove it belonged. They knew they belonged and played like it.

I don’t know what will happen today in Philadelphia, but the RedHawks certainly won’t go down without a fight.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Dayton basketball: Flyers ‘want to make it as far as possible’ in NIT after first-round victory at Bradley

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The Dayton Flyers are playing like a team that doesn’t want their season to end any time soon.

📺 3 to watch The Big Dance gets even bigger than usual this weekend with the Raiders and RedHawks both in action:

Men’s college basketball: Wright State vs. Virginia (1:50 p.m., today, TBS): The Raiders have all the weapons they need to give the Cavaliers a game.

The Raiders have all the weapons they need to give the Cavaliers a game. Men’s college basketball: Miami vs. Tennessee (4:50 p.m., today, TBS): The RedHawks aren’t afraid of anyone.

The RedHawks aren’t afraid of anyone. Women’s college basketball: Miami vs. West Virginia (5 p.m., Saturday, ESPNU): The RedHawks are seeking their first NCAA Tournament win in school history.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

It’s boys basketball state tournament weekend in Dayton:

Boys basketball: Trotwood-Madison vs. Steubenville at UD Arena (7:30 p.m., today): The Rams are seeking their first state title since 2019 against a Big Red squad that hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent the entire season.

The Rams are seeking their first state title since 2019 against a Big Red squad that hasn’t lost to an in-state opponent the entire season. Boys basketball: Malvern vs. Delphos St. John’s at Nutter Center (noon, today): The D-VII state semifinal features Delphos senior Cam Elwer, a Furman commit who recently passed LeBron James on the OHSAA’s all-time scoring list.

The D-VII state semifinal features Delphos senior Cam Elwer, a Furman commit who recently passed LeBron James on the OHSAA’s all-time scoring list. Boys basketball: Lima Senior vs. Massillon Washington at Nutter Center (1 p.m., Saturday): The D-II state semifinal is a chance to see Spartans guard Shawn Foster, who is being recruited by Dayton, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime

The Rams keep finding ways to win. If they can do it one more time, they’ll be state champions.

This day in Dayton Daily News sports history

MARCH 20, 1967: Arcanum fans welcomed their team home a day after falling to Strasburg Franklin — coached by Charlie Huggins, the father of former Cincinnati and West Virginia coach Bob Huggins — in the Class A boys basketball state championship in Columbus. The Trojans would go on to win the state title in 1969.

Archdeacon: Miami RedHawks have ‘a night our team will never forget’

Credit: AP Credit: AP

It’s a night the fans won’t ever forget either.

ICYMI: Kaylah Thornton delivers state title moment for Fairmont

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The senior’s buzzer beater sent the D-I state championship game to OT and the Firebirds went on to win the state title.

WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE

For the latest, most up-to-date high school sports news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

Want the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.