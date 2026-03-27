Commentary: Spring sports season is finally here

For many of us (including this baseball/softball Dad), it’s been spring sports season for a minute.

We’ve been getting ready for the season — going to lessons, practicing (and playing tournaments) inside and lifting — for months.

It’s finally here.

The winter sports season ended with several great local stories, including the Trotwood boys and Fairmont and CJ girls teams bringing home state titles.

Miami played an incredible game against SMU in the First Four at UD Arena and Wright State nearly pulled the upset against Virginia.

But with Reds Opening Day in the books, spring is officially here.

While I’m not looking forward to wild weather swings and the constant schedule changes, I can’t wait to watch some baseball.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

McCoy: Abbott strong in Opening Day debut, but Reds fall to Red Sox

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Opening Day didn’t go as planned, but the Reds will look to right the ship on Saturday afternoon against the Red Sox.

📺 3 to watch While spring is officially here, March Madness is still going strong this weekend:

Men’s college basketball: St. John’s vs. Duke (7:10 p.m., today, CBS): Can Rick Pitino’s team take down the tournament’s top seed?

Can Rick Pitino’s team take down the tournament’s top seed? Men’s college basketball: Alabama vs. Michigan (7:30 p.m., today, TBS): Can the Wolverines continue their dominance?

Can the Wolverines continue their dominance? Men’s college basketball: Iowa vs. Illinois (6 p.m., Saturday, TBS): At least one Big Ten team is headed to the Final Four.

ICYMI: Dennis comes up clutch again, Trotwood wins D-III state championship

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

The Rams brought home their second state title in front of their home fans last weekend at UD Arena.

This day in Dayton Daily News sports history

MARCH 27, 2004: The Hamilton (D-I) and St. Henry (D-III) boys basketball teams brought home state titles in Columbus, while Marion Local finished as state runner-up in D-IV.

How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming

Here’s how you can watch the next 161 games starting tomorrow.

Flacco surprised to be back with Bengals

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Great move by the Bengals.

WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE

For the latest, most up-to-date high school sports news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

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