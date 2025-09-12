Cooper: A big weekend for Cincinnati

The Bengals host Jacksonville in hopes of getting off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2018 - the last season of the Marvin Lewis era.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 4

Greater West Ohio Conference play starts this week with two key matchups. Fairmont travels to Centerville in a matchup of 0-3 teams hoping to get their season back on track. Springboro (2-1) - the lone team in the conference with a winning record - travels to Wayne (1-2).

3 to watch

Reds at Athletics (FANDUEL SPORTS): After two crucial victories in San Diego, the Reds will look to continue their playoff hunt at Sacramento’s minor league ball park. First pitch is 10:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Jaguars at Bengals, 1 p.m. Sunday (CBS/WHIO-7): Former Buckeye and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will serve as the Ruler of the Jungle.

Former Buckeye and Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard will serve as the Ruler of the Jungle. Eagles at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. Sunday (FOX): A rematch of last year’s Super Bowl will take place this weekend in Kansas City.

3 to see (in person)

LPGA Queen City Championship: The professional women’s golf tour makes a stop at the TPC River’s Bend in Hamilton Twp. Daily and weekend passes are available.

Hamilton at Lakota East: The Big Blue are looking to bounce back after falling to Lakota West last week.

The Big Blue are looking to bounce back after falling to Lakota West last week. Kenton Ridge at Shawnee: The Cougars (2-1) and Braves (0-3) will face-off in one of the hardest-hitting rivalries in Clark County.

ICYMI: Top players in Meadowdale history

Meadowdale’s history is full of record-setting performances, championship runs and noteworthy careers at the college and professional levels.

