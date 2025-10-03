Cooper: Another fun slate of high school, college football on tap this weekend

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports update!
With four weeks remaining in the regular season, local high school football teams will begin making a push for playoff berths and conference titles. The contenders hope to start pulling away down the stretch and the teams on the playoff bubble hope a statement win can lift them into the postseason.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 7
Who are the eight remaining undefeated teams in the Miami Valley? Several marquee matchups will take place tonight.
3 to watch
- Dodgers at Phillies (Saturday, 6 p.m., TBS): Middletown native Kyle Schwarber will get his shot at the defending world champions - who eliminated the Reds earlier this week - in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
- Minnesota at Ohio State (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock): PJ Fleck will bring his squad to Columbus looking to upset the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes. The Golden Gophers haven’t beaten Ohio State in 25 years.
- Lions at Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX): Can Jake Browning and the Bengals bounce back against one of the NFL’s elite teams? Zac Taylor believes he can.
3 to see (in person tonight)
- Lakota West at Middletown: After falling to Lakota West last week, the Middies will try to bounce back against another Lakota school.
- Springfield at Wayne, 6 p.m.: The weekend’s marquee matchup will take place at Heidkamp Stadium. If you plan to attend, get your tickets early.
- Brookville at Oakwood: The unbeaten Blue Devils travel to Mack Hummon Stadium for a SWBL Buckeye Division showdown with the Lumberjacks.
ICYMI: First Four could become opening round
The change could happen as part of the NCAA Tournament expansion.
