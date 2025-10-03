Cooper: Another fun slate of high school, college football on tap this weekend

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 7

Who are the eight remaining undefeated teams in the Miami Valley? Several marquee matchups will take place tonight.

3 to see (in person tonight)

***

ICYMI: First Four could become opening round

The change could happen as part of the NCAA Tournament expansion.

WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE

For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports .

Want to find the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.

Readers can also get our coverage sent right to their inboxes each Saturday morning by subscribing to our High School Football newsletter.

We’ll also be posting content throughout the season on the Dayton Daily News Sports Facebook page.