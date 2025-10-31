Cooper: Area teams seeking to stay alive in the postseason

The OHSAA state cross country meet is being held at Fortress Obetz in Columbus on Saturday with several local teams expected to compete for state championships, including the Oakwood girls squad.

The boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball regional finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday with several teams hoping to make a run to the state tournament.

Good luck to all of our area teams still playing deep into the postseason.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 11

The first round of the high school football playoffs will see several matchups between area programs, including a rematch between Bellbrook and Alter. Some schools, however, are learning what it’s like to have a bye week.

📺3 to watch

📺3 to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays, World Series Game 6 (8 p.m., Friday, FOX): Los Angeles will look to force a Game 7 in one of the most exciting World Series in recent memory.

Penn State at Ohio State (Noon, Saturday, FOX): The top-ranked Buckeyes hope to avoid a letdown against the Nittany Lions.

Bears at Bengals (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): Regardless of how they play on Sunday, Cincinnati fans won't be getting over last week's loss to the Jets any time soon.

🏈3 to see (in person)

🏈3 to see (in person)

Bellbrook vs. Alter at Kettering's Roush Stadium (7 p.m., Friday): The Knights beat the Golden Eagles 21-3 earlier this season, but the stakes are much higher in the postseason.

Hamilton at Lakota West (7 p.m., Friday): The Firebirds will look to bounce back after falling to rival Lakota East last week.

Marysville at Springfield (7 p.m. Friday): The Wildcats will face the Monarchs in the playoffs for the third time since 2019.

***

ICYMI: Jim Paxson wants to ‘bring some value’ to Dayton basketball in new role

The Flyer legend called return to UD Arena 50 years after his debut a surreal experience.

