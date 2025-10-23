Cooper: Can you believe it’s Week 10 already?

While 336 Ohio high school football teams will have at least one more game in the postseason, Week 10 will be the final game for 370 teams across the state. For some seniors, it may be the final game of their careers.

High school football is the purest form of football there is; In my opinion, nothing matches it.

A quick message to the players (and parents): Enjoy it. It’s over in an instant.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 4 things to know about Week 10

Four local teams are seeking to complete a perfect regular season.

📺3 to watch

Dodgers at Blue Jays, Games 1 & 2 (8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, FOX): The Blue Jays will have their hands full against Shohei Ohtani and the defending champions.

The Blue Jays will have their hands full against Shohei Ohtani and the defending champions. Browns at Patriots (1 p.m., Sunday, FOX): Cleveland will look to knock off New England and Mike Vrabel, who was on their coaching staff last season.

Cleveland will look to knock off New England and Mike Vrabel, who was on their coaching staff last season. Jets at Bengals (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): Can Cincinnati’s Joe Flacco continue what he started last week against the Steelers?

🏈3 to see (in person)

Brookville at Franklin (7 p.m., Friday): With their fifth straight win, the SWBL Southwestern Division champion Wildcats could earn a playoff berth after an 0-5 start.

With their fifth straight win, the SWBL Southwestern Division champion Wildcats could earn a playoff berth after an 0-5 start. Coldwater at Marion Local (7 p.m., Friday): The Flyers are looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 74 games.

The Flyers are looking to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 74 games. Meadowdale at Dunbar (7 p.m. Friday, Welcome Stadium): The winner of the Legacy Rivalry Trophy will also claim the City League championship.

***

ICYMI: Flyin’ to the Hoop schedule released

The 23rd annual Beacon Orthopaedics Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational will be held Jan. 16-19 at Trent Arena in Kettering.

