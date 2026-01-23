Cooper: Conference championships will make for great theater

The NFL playoffs have been incredible so far this season and this weekend will be no different.

Denver backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s insertion into the starting lineup for the Broncos is another compelling storyline.

The Seahawks looked like the real deal last week against the 49ers, but it’s hard not to believe in Matt Stafford, who’s good enough to carry the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

Both games should make for great theater on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Game times moved up due to inclement weather

Both the Wright State and Dayton basketball games on Saturday have been moved up due to the potential threat of inclement weather. The Raiders will host Northern Kentucky at 1 p.m. and Dayton will play at Saint Joseph’s at 2 p.m.

📺 3 to watch MMA and NFL will feature key matchups this weekend:

UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett (9 p.m., Saturday, Paramount+): I’m not the biggest MMA fan, but any fight featuring Paddy the Baddy is must-see TV. Middletown’s Kayla Harrison was scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes, but the bout was postponed due to Harrison’s neck injury.

Bo Nix’s injury makes this game a lot more interesting. Rams at Seahawks, NFC championship game (6:30 p.m, Sunday, FOX): The Seahawks will play another NFC West rival for the third time this season with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school boys basketball games to check out tonight across the Miami Valley:

Trotwood-Madison at Belmont, 7 p.m.: The 10-1 Rams will face the 7-4 Bison for the second time this season.

The 10-1 Rams will face the 7-4 Bison for the second time this season. Tri-Village at Franklin-Monroe, 7:15 p.m.: The unbeaten Patriots (14-0, 7-0) face the Jets (9-3, 6-1) in a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference game.

The unbeaten Patriots (14-0, 7-0) face the Jets (9-3, 6-1) in a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference game. Monroe at Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.: The Hornets (12-2, 5-1) will travel to Edgewood (11-3, 5-1) with the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest Division lead on the line.

ICYMI: Morillo comes full circle in return as Dragons manager

It’s tough to think about spring with a snowstorm headed for the Miami Valley, but the Dragons hired one of their former players as manager earlier this week.

