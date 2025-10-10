Cooper: Conference races start to take shape in Week 8

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports update!
With three weeks remaining, the conference races are starting to heat up across the Miami Valley.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 8
Credit: David Jablonski
Fairmont (3-4, 3-1) sits one-game back of Springfield (4-3, 4-0) in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The Firebirds travel to Springboro hoping to keep pace with the Wildcats ahead of their matchup next week.
📺3 to watch
- Ohio State at Illinois (Noon, Saturday, FOX): The Buckeyes will take the Illini seriously despite their 53-point loss to Indiana earlier this season.
- Oklahoma vs. Texas (3:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC): The Red River Rivalry is one of the top rivalries in college football, regardless of the records.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m., Sunday, CBS): The Joe Flacco era begins this weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals against a team he’s beaten once already this season.
🏈3 to see (in person)
- Beavercreek at Springfield (Friday, 7 p.m.): The GWOC-leading Wildcats have won four straight games and hope to keep their streak alive against the Beavers.
- Cin. McNicholas at Alter (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Knights will host the Rockets in a key Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division matchup.
- Fairfield at Hamilton (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Indians are seeking their first road victory.
***
ICYMI: Alter boys golf wins fourth straight state title
This year, the Knights won it in front of their hometown fans at NCR Country Club.
