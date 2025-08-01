Cooper: Friday Night Lights are finally here

With several strong teams returning this fall, we’ll have plenty to talk about as the season moves closer and closer to the state championships in Canton.

They’ll start scrimmages next Friday and Saturday before one final tune-up on Aug. 15. The regular season starts Aug. 22.

Read on for more on all those topics from the world of sports in the Miami Valley this week:

A wild one in Cincinnati

It doesn’t get much crazier than the eighth inning of Thursday’s Reds game against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park.

After the Braves scored eight runs to take an 11-3 lead, Cincinnati went on a rally of its own, scoring eight runs to tie the game at 11 before the Braves ultimately won 12-11 in 10 innings.

It was only the third time in MLB history that both teams scored eight or more runs in an inning.

Thursday’s game may not even be the most interesting of the entire series. The Reds will play the Braves in a first-of-its-kind game played inside Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. It will also be the first-ever MLB game played in Tennessee (and the first in racetrack-themed uniforms).

Bengals sign Noah Fant

While Trey Hendrickson is still waiting on a new deal, the Bengals signed an interesting piece on Thursday — former Seahawks tight end Noah Fant.

The former first-round draft pick was a weapon for Geno Smith over the last few seasons. He had 500 yards receiving and one touchdown on 48 catches last year, and he has consistently produced during his six NFL campaigns, averaging 591.4 yards per season.

The X-Factor, as always, is Joe Burrow. What can Fant accomplish this fall with one of the best quarterbacks in the league tossing it his way?

10 games to watch this fall

The worst part about the first week of the high school season is that it’s nearly impossible to attend every game.

Week 1 is filled with great matchups, including backyard battles between Fairmont-Alter and Beavercreek-Xenia.

If you’re having trouble making a decision, we’ve got you covered:

Check out this story from Marcus Hartman on 10 games to watch this fall in the Miami Valley.

