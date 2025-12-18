Cooper: Holiday tournaments will take place across the Miami Valley

Prep basketball season is in full swing and as we get closer to February, the more meaningful the games become. We’re still figuring out how some of the league races around the area will shape up, but we’ll know more as we head into January.

Before the end of the year, you can get a first-hand look at several of the area’s strongest teams over the next two weeks. Steven Wright has a full breakdown of all the holiday tournaments and showcases taking place over the next two weekends.

And for the wrestling fans, more than 60 teams will be in attendance at the two-day Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30 at Vandalia Butler.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Archdeacon: Dayton basketball ‘just shut them up with the scoreboard’

Dayton hosts Liberty at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (USA Network) after one of its most impressive performances of the season against Florida State.

📺4 to watch It doesn’t get much better than the first round of the College Football Playoff:

Alabama at Oklahoma (8:30 p.m., Friday, ABC/ESPN): The Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 23-21 in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.

The Sooners beat the Crimson Tide 23-21 in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15. Miami at Texas A&M (Noon, Saturday, ABC/ESPN): The winner will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

The winner will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31. Tulane at Mississippi (3:30 p.m., Saturday, TNT/TruTV): Can the Green Wave pull off the upset?

Can the Green Wave pull off the upset? James Madison at Oregon (7:30 p.m., Saturday, TNT/TruTV):

🏀3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

Xenia at Butler boys (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Aviators are seeking a 6-0 start for the second straight season.

The Aviators are seeking a 6-0 start for the second straight season. Centerville at Fairmont boys (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Elks will look to bounce back against the lone remaining undefeated team in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

The Elks will look to bounce back against the lone remaining undefeated team in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. Beavercreek at Fairmont girls (12:30 p.m., Saturday): The first-place Firebirds host the second-place Beavers in a GWOC battle at Trent Arena.

ICYMI: The Miami Valley will host complete OHSAA hoop tourney

The OHSAA announced Thursday that several of this year’s boys and girls state semifinal basketball games will be held at Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center and Vandalia Butler High School’s Student Activities Center in addition to UD Arena.

