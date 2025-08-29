Cooper: Labor day marks the beginning of football season

High School Football: Five things to know about Week 2

Three local conferences - the Greater Miami Conference, Miami Valley League and Western Ohio Athletic Conference - will jump right into conference play this week. Others will face tough competition from around the state, including Walsh Jesuit at Springfield and Centerville at St. Xavier.

3 to watch

Ohio State hosts Texas : The defending national champions will host Arch Manning and the Longhorns in a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Keep an eye out for Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld, the senior offensive tackle who was recently named a team captain. On defense, keep an eye out for defensive end CJ Hicks, an Alter grad, and cornerback Aaron Scott, a Springfield grad. The game will be televised on FOX.

: The defending national champions will host Arch Manning and the Longhorns in a rematch of last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal game at noon Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Keep an eye out for Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld, the senior offensive tackle who was recently named a team captain. On defense, keep an eye out for defensive end CJ Hicks, an Alter grad, and cornerback Aaron Scott, a Springfield grad. The game will be televised on FOX. Notre Dame at Miami (Fla.) : Wayne grad Marcus Freeman and his Irish squad will travel to the Sunshine State for a primetime Sunday night showdown with one of their biggest rivals. The game will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m.

: Wayne grad Marcus Freeman and his Irish squad will travel to the Sunshine State for a primetime Sunday night showdown with one of their biggest rivals. The game will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. College Gameday: Legendary coach and broadcaster Lee Corso will host his final College Gameday at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN, live from Columbus. Will he take the Buckeyes?

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3 to see (in person)

Taft vs. Alter at Miamisburg High School : The two perennial playoff contenders will meet at Holland Field. The Senators eliminated the Knights from the postseason two years in a row.

: The two perennial playoff contenders will meet at Holland Field. The Senators eliminated the Knights from the postseason two years in a row. Trotwood-Madison at Fairmont : The Firebirds will host Trotwood. They beat the Rams 27-18 last season and hope to bounce back after a tough Week 1 loss to rival Alter.

: The Firebirds will host Trotwood. They beat the Rams 27-18 last season and hope to bounce back after a tough Week 1 loss to rival Alter. Xenia at Troy: The Buccs beat the Trojans 21-18 last season at Memorial Stadium. They’ll return to Miami County to face Troy for the second straight year. Xenia beat Beavercreek in Week 1 and Troy fell to Middletown 28-20.

***

ICYMI: Schwarber can’t stop hitting bombs

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Kyle Schwarber became the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in one game. He hit homers in four of his five at-bats. Could he be considered for National League Most Valuable Player? Stay tuned.

