Cooper: NFL wild card playoffs, CFP semifinal highlight busy football weekend

The NFL wild-card weekend is one of my favorites of the entire year. Six NFL playoff games over three days, including a couple of massive NFC matchups — Packers at Bears and 49ers at Eagles.

Unfortunately, Ohio fans are without a playoff team for the third straight season. The Bengals and Browns are on the clock.

Tonight, Oregon and Indiana will play for the second time this season with a national championship berth on the line (I’ll take Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti to come out on top).

It’s a great weekend to sink into the couch.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Ward’s buzzer-beater sets up GWOC showdown

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Wayne senior Alphonso Ward hit a 55-foot buzzer-beater to beat Springboro on Tuesday, earning ESPN’s Top Play of the Day. Tonight, they’ll travel to Northmont with first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference on the line.

📺3 to watch It doesn’t get much better than the first round of the NFL playoffs (with a little college basketball thrown in):

Peach Bowl: Oregon vs. Indiana, CFP semifinal (7:30 p.m, Friday, ESPN): A Big Ten squad will play in the national championship game for the third straight season.

A Big Ten squad will play in the national championship game for the third straight season. Bills at Jaguars, AFC wild card game (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): Can Josh Allen finally get his team to the Super Bowl?

Can Josh Allen finally get his team to the Super Bowl? Wright state men’s basketball at Oakland (3 p.m., Sunday, ESPN): The Raiders face a Horizon League road test in a nationally-televised game.

🏀3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

Boys basketball: Alter at Chaminade Julienne (7:30 p.m., Friday): One of the best rivalries in the Miami Valley.

One of the best rivalries in the Miami Valley. Girls basketball: Bellbrook at Monroe (1:15 p.m., Saturday): The Golden Eagles will face the Hornets in a battle for first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division.

The Golden Eagles will face the Hornets in a battle for first place in the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwestern Division. Boys basketball: Lehman Catholic at Troy Christian (7:30 p.m., Friday): The unbeaten Cavaliers face the Eagles in a key Three Rivers Conference showdown.

ICYMI: Flyers to debut ‘Stealth Black’ uniforms at next home game

The Flyers haven’t worn black uniforms since 2011.

WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE

For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.

Want the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.