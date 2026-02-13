Cooper: Remembering Coach V

Our biggest rival was Cedarville, coached by Hall of Famer Jim Villinger, who died on Feb. 2.

As an opposing player, you knew you were in for a tough game against Coach V’s squads, known for disciplined, hard-nosed football. We beat them my freshman season, but couldn’t pull off a victory against Coach V in the three seasons I saw varsity action.

As a reporter, Villinger was always extremely nice to me, even though he knew I played for one of his program’s biggest rivals (the other being Greeneview). We always talked about the 2001 Cedarville at Southeastern game, a 13-12 victory for the Trojans, who went on to finish 10-0. The Indians finished 9-1. Both teams were eliminated in the Division VI playoffs by mighty Marion Local, the eventual state champions.

As an adult, I’m friends with several Cedarville grads — including former Dayton Daily News reporter Marcus Hartman — who always had a great Coach V story. But more than anything, they always talk about the way his coaching turned them into not just great football players, but great people — and that’s his true legacy.

You can read Steven Wright’s full story on Villinger’s career here.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

No. 23 Miami hosts Ohio in televised showdown on ESPN

Can the RedHawks stay undefeated or will they let one of their biggest rivals spoil their run?

📺 3 to watch Men’s basketball and college softball make this week’s list:

Men’s basketball: Davidson at Dayton (4 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2): Can the Flyers get back on track?

Can the Flyers get back on track? Men’s basketball: Wright State at Cleveland State (2 p.m., Sunday, ESPN+): The Raiders also hope to get back on track after a tough loss at home to Detroit Mercy.

The Raiders also hope to get back on track after a tough loss at home to Detroit Mercy. College softball: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska (6 p.m., Sunday, ESPN): The Red Raiders’ Nijaree Canady vs. the Cornhuskers’ Jordy (Bahl) Frahm is a fun early season showdown.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out tonight across the Miami Valley:

Boys basketball: Tri-Village at Preble Shawnee (7:30 p.m., Friday): The 19-0 Patriots face the 17-3 Arrows with the WOAC title on the line.

The 19-0 Patriots face the 17-3 Arrows with the WOAC title on the line. Boys basketball: West Carrollton at Stebbins (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Pirates and the Indians square off for the MVL Valley Division title.

The Pirates and the Indians square off for the MVL Valley Division title. Boys basketball: Oakwood at Valley View (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Lumberjacks need a win to keep pace with Waynesville in the SWBL Buckeye Division title race.

Wright State baseball: Raiders have to replace star catcher but are loaded elsewhere

One of the winningest collegiate programs in the Miami Valley starts its season today against an SEC powerhouse on ESPN+.

ICYMI: W atch Shawnee and Indian Lake play knockout during rain delay

Yes, there was a rain delay at an indoor boys basketball game on Thursday night in Springfield.

