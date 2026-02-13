Cooper: Remembering Coach V

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports Update!
I grew up in Clark County, just outside of South Charleston, and played football at Southeastern High School.
Our biggest rival was Cedarville, coached by Hall of Famer Jim Villinger, who died on Feb. 2.
As an opposing player, you knew you were in for a tough game against Coach V’s squads, known for disciplined, hard-nosed football. We beat them my freshman season, but couldn’t pull off a victory against Coach V in the three seasons I saw varsity action.
As a reporter, Villinger was always extremely nice to me, even though he knew I played for one of his program’s biggest rivals (the other being Greeneview). We always talked about the 2001 Cedarville at Southeastern game, a 13-12 victory for the Trojans, who went on to finish 10-0. The Indians finished 9-1. Both teams were eliminated in the Division VI playoffs by mighty Marion Local, the eventual state champions.
As an adult, I’m friends with several Cedarville grads — including former Dayton Daily News reporter Marcus Hartman — who always had a great Coach V story. But more than anything, they always talk about the way his coaching turned them into not just great football players, but great people — and that’s his true legacy.
You can read Steven Wright’s full story on Villinger’s career here.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
No. 23 Miami hosts Ohio in televised showdown on ESPN
Can the RedHawks stay undefeated or will they let one of their biggest rivals spoil their run?
📺 3 to watch
Men’s basketball and college softball make this week’s list:
- Men’s basketball: Davidson at Dayton (4 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2): Can the Flyers get back on track?
- Men’s basketball: Wright State at Cleveland State (2 p.m., Sunday, ESPN+): The Raiders also hope to get back on track after a tough loss at home to Detroit Mercy.
- College softball: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska (6 p.m., Sunday, ESPN): The Red Raiders’ Nijaree Canady vs. the Cornhuskers’ Jordy (Bahl) Frahm is a fun early season showdown.
🏀 3 to see (in person)
Here are a few high school basketball games to check out tonight across the Miami Valley:
- Boys basketball: Tri-Village at Preble Shawnee (7:30 p.m., Friday): The 19-0 Patriots face the 17-3 Arrows with the WOAC title on the line.
- Boys basketball: West Carrollton at Stebbins (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Pirates and the Indians square off for the MVL Valley Division title.
- Boys basketball: Oakwood at Valley View (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Lumberjacks need a win to keep pace with Waynesville in the SWBL Buckeye Division title race.
Wright State baseball: Raiders have to replace star catcher but are loaded elsewhere
One of the winningest collegiate programs in the Miami Valley starts its season today against an SEC powerhouse on ESPN+.
ICYMI: Watch Shawnee and Indian Lake play knockout during rain delay
Yes, there was a rain delay at an indoor boys basketball game on Thursday night in Springfield.
