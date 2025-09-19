Cooper: Several key matchups highlight Week 5 of the high school football season

Several key matchups will take place tonight, including a showdown of Miami County rivals when Tippecanoe travels to Butler.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 5

3 to watch

Cubs at Reds (FANDUEL SPORTS): Cincinnati is two games back of the New York Mets with nine games to play, thanks to Hunter Greene’s dominant performance on Thursday night. At this point, every game is a playoff game for the Redlegs.

Michigan at Nebraska (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CBS): With the Buckeyes on a bye week, two of their rivals will face off in Lincoln.

Bengals at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. CBS): It's Jake Browning's team after Joe Burrow's injury during last week's win against Jacksonville. He'll face his former team for the second time in two seasons.

3 to see (in person)

Columbus Bishop Hartley at Badin: The 4-0 Rams will host the 3-1 Hawks with the Cincinnati Bengals in attendance.

Centerville at Springfield: The Elks are hoping to avoid an 0-5 start, while the Wildcats (1-3) hope to make it two wins in a row.

Marion Local at New Bremen: The Flyers will put their 68-game winning streak on the line against the last team to beat them in this battle of unbeatens.

***

ICYMI: Great Eight at 50

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

The Hall of Famer Hal McCoy’s final column in the Great Eight at 50 series is running this weekend. Two weeks ago, McCoy wrote about the players who backed up one of the greatest lineups in MLB history.

