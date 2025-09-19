Cooper: Several key matchups highlight Week 5 of the high school football season

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports update!
After tonight’s games, the high school football season will reach its midpoint. Conference races will kick into high gear over the final five weeks of the season. With the OHSAA’s recent change to a 12-team playoff format, the games will matter more than ever.
Several key matchups will take place tonight, including a showdown of Miami County rivals when Tippecanoe travels to Butler.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 5
Several key Greater Western Ohio Conference games will take place this weekend, including Wayne at Fairmont and Centerville at Springfield. Lakota West will also travel to Fairfield for a battle of Butler County rivals, while Northwestern will face Clark County rival Kenton Ridge.
3 to watch
- Cubs at Reds (FANDUEL SPORTS): Cincinnati is two games back of the New York Mets with nine games to play, thanks to Hunter Greene’s dominant performance on Thursday night. At this point, every game is a playoff game for the Redlegs.
- Michigan at Nebraska (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CBS): With the Buckeyes on a bye week, two of their rivals will face off in Lincoln.
- Bengals at Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m. CBS): It’s Jake Browning’s team after Joe Burrow’s injury during last week’s win against Jacksonville. He’ll face his former team for the second time in two seasons.
3 to see (in person)
- Columbus Bishop Hartley at Badin: The 4-0 Rams will host the 3-1 Hawks with the Cincinnati Bengals in attendance.
- Centerville at Springfield: The Elks are hoping to avoid an 0-5 start, while the Wildcats (1-3) hope to make it two wins in a row.
- Marion Local at New Bremen: The Flyers will put their 68-game winning streak on the line against the last team to beat them in this battle of unbeatens.
***
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
The Hall of Famer Hal McCoy’s final column in the Great Eight at 50 series is running this weekend. Two weeks ago, McCoy wrote about the players who backed up one of the greatest lineups in MLB history.
WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE
For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.
Want to find the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.
Readers can also get our coverage sent right to their inboxes each Saturday morning by subscribing to our High School Football newsletter.
We’ll also be posting content throughout the season on the Dayton Daily News Sports Facebook page.
About the Author