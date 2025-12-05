Cooper: St. Henry is all alone in Canton

The Redskins will play last year’s state runner-up Jeromesville Hillsdale at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

After snapping Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak two weeks ago, the Redskins want nothing more than to cap their season by bringing home their seventh state title in school history.

A Midwest Athletic Conference squad has won at least one state championship each year since 2019 and 14 of the past 15 seasons.

The Redskins won’t want to be the squad to break that streak.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

D-VII State Championship Preview

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Hillsdale will want revenge after last year’s state final loss to a MAC school, which saw Marion Local set a record for most points scored in a D-VII state championship game.

📺3 to watch If you love sitting on your couch watching football, you’re in luck this weekend:

MAC Championship — Miami vs. Western Michigan (Noon, Saturday, ESPN): The RedHawks are seeking their second conference title in three years.

The RedHawks are seeking their second conference title in three years. SEC Championship — No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia (4 p.m., Saturday, ESPN): A classic matchup that could lead to a bye in the College Football Playoff.

A classic matchup that could lead to a bye in the College Football Playoff. Big Ten Championship — No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State (8 p.m., Saturday, FOX): It doesn’t get much more exciting than this one.

🏈3 to see (in person)

There are some great early season high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

Fairmont at Wayne boys (7 p.m., Friday): There are no nights off in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. This one will be a slugfest.

There are no nights off in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. This one will be a slugfest. Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge boys (7 p.m., Friday): An early season matchup of unbeatens that will have Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division championship ramifications down the road.

An early season matchup of unbeatens that will have Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division championship ramifications down the road. Carroll at Alter girls (2 p.m., Saturday): Two of the top girls programs in the Miami Valley square off in a key Greater Catholic League Co-Ed game.

