Cooper: St. Henry is all alone in Canton

St. Henry senior quarterback Charlie Werling runs as Marion Local's Jacob Muhlenkamp tries to tackle during a touchdown run late in the second quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak VFW Field in Wapakoneta. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

St. Henry senior quarterback Charlie Werling runs as Marion Local's Jacob Muhlenkamp tries to tackle during a touchdown run late in the second quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak VFW Field in Wapakoneta. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF
44 minutes ago
Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports Update!

It’s state football weekend in Canton, and the Miami Valley is represented by one team: St. Henry.

The Redskins will play last year’s state runner-up Jeromesville Hillsdale at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

After snapping Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak two weeks ago, the Redskins want nothing more than to cap their season by bringing home their seventh state title in school history.

A Midwest Athletic Conference squad has won at least one state championship each year since 2019 and 14 of the past 15 seasons.

The Redskins won’t want to be the squad to break that streak.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

D-VII State Championship Preview

St. Henry senior receiver Jack Huelsman fights for extra yardage as Marion Local's Brayden Mescher during the Division VII, Region 28 championship on Friday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Health/Wapak VFW Field in Wapakoneta. BRYANT BILLING/STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Hillsdale will want revenge after last year’s state final loss to a MAC school, which saw Marion Local set a record for most points scored in a D-VII state championship game.

📺3 to watch

If you love sitting on your couch watching football, you’re in luck this weekend:

  • MAC Championship — Miami vs. Western Michigan (Noon, Saturday, ESPN): The RedHawks are seeking their second conference title in three years.
  • SEC Championship — No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia (4 p.m., Saturday, ESPN): A classic matchup that could lead to a bye in the College Football Playoff.
  • Big Ten Championship — No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State (8 p.m., Saturday, FOX): It doesn’t get much more exciting than this one.

🏈3 to see (in person)

There are some great early season high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

  • Fairmont at Wayne boys (7 p.m., Friday): There are no nights off in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. This one will be a slugfest.
  • Tecumseh at Kenton Ridge boys (7 p.m., Friday): An early season matchup of unbeatens that will have Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division championship ramifications down the road.
  • Carroll at Alter girls (2 p.m., Saturday): Two of the top girls programs in the Miami Valley square off in a key Greater Catholic League Co-Ed game.

ICYMI: Indiana college with numerous local connections forced to withdraw from NAIA playoffs

Marian University. Photo courtesy of Marian.

You won’t believe why the NAIA forced Marian University to end an 11-1 season.

