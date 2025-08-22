Cooper: The Road to Canton begins today

The dream of playing in a state championship game will become reality for 14 programs - two from each of the seven divisions - in early December.

But to get to Week 16, you’ve got to do a lot of grinding along the way.

That grind starts now.

I’ve covered several state championship games in Canton - dating back to the 2011 Division III state final where Shawnee fell to Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 20-14 - over the last few years. It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year.

It’s the culmination of a year’s worth of effort just to step onto the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The grind is what makes playing for a championship so great.

In the past, with four- and eight-team playoff regions, getting to the postseason was difficult. A Week 1 loss could really hamper a team’s chances at making a deep playoff run.

With the 12-team playoff format, there’s a little room for error, but no one wants to get off to a slow start.

And while the games matter, make sure to take a step back to enjoy the atmosphere. Listen to the bands. Get a hot dog (or if it’s cold, grab a hot chocolate). Buy a 50/50 ticket.

Football season is here and gone in an instant.

Where to find our coverage

For the latest, most up-to-date high school football news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, log on to our website at daytondailynews.com/sports.

Want to find the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new-and-improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.

Readers can also get our coverage sent right to their inbox each Saturday morning by subscribing to our High School Football newsletter.

We’ll also be posting content throughout the season on the Dayton Daily News Sports Facebook page.

Nominate your student for Athlete of the Week

The Dayton Daily News is currently accepting nominations for the Athlete of the Week for competitions held this week. The nomination form and contest rules can be found here.

Voting will begin each week on Monday afternoon and be held through Wednesday. The Athlete of the Week will be announced on Friday mornings.