Cooper: The saddest weekend of the year?

Not because I don’t love the game — because it means there’s really no more meaningful football until August.

The six-to-eight week period between football and baseball is brutal (and this year will be no different).

I try to enjoy the Super Bowl as much as possible as its our last taste of football for what feels like forever, but I can’t help but feel a little disappointed when it’s over.

Hopefully they give us a good enough game to remember just how great the NFL can be come the second week of September.

You can check out our Super Bowl picks here. I’m taking the Seahawks.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Dayton-VCU have split series four years in a row

The fifth-place Flyers are heading into a ‘hostile environment’ to face the Rams on Friday night in Richmond.

📺 3 to watch Men’s college basketball will this weekend:

Men’s basketball: Miami at Marshall (4 p.m., Saturday, ESPN+): The undefeated RedHawks will play the Thundering Herd (15-8) in the MAC-Sun Belt Conference Challenge.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

Boys basketball: Lakota West vs. Princeton at Xavier University’s Cintas Center (7:15 p.m., Friday): You know it’s a big deal when they move your game to a college gym.

Alter’s Thuney named NFL’s Protector of the Year

The Chicago Bears offensive lineman was named best in the NFL.

ICYMI: Luke Kennard traded to Lakers

The Franklin alum is set to join forces with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

