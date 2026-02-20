Cooper: The World Baseball Classic is the most underrated tournament in sports

The hype is not the same as the Olympics or the World Cup, but for baseball fans — my family is full of diehards — it doesn’t get much better.

Two of my favorite baseball moments came from the previous two WBC tournaments (there was no WBC in 2021 due to the pandemic).

In the 2017 quarterfinals, Team USA led the Dominican Republic 4-2 when Manny Machado belted a ball to center field and Adam Jones leaped onto the wall at Dodger Stadium, robbing his then-teammate of a home run and helping the United States eventually bring home its first title.

In the 2023 final, Shohei Ohtani struck out his then-teammate Mike Trout to lift Japan to a 3-2 victory over Team USA in the championship game. Hollywood couldn’t have written a better ending.

Team USA — featuring Middletown native Kyle Schwarber and former Reds first baseman Sean Casey, one of the team’s hitting coaches — is hoping to get redemption three years later.

The two-week tournament will begin with exhibition games on March 3 and wrap up with the title game March 17. You can find the full schedule here.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Girls basketball tournament takes center stage

There are more than 23 girls basketball tournament games being held Saturday. Steven Wright’s story has everything you need to know about this weekend’s games.

📺 4 to watch Olympic hockey, spring training baseball and college basketball make this week’s list:

Olympic Men’s Hockey: United States vs. Slovakia (3:10 p.m., Friday, NBC/Peacock): Team USA is one win away from playing for the gold medal.

Team USA is one win away from playing for the gold medal. Men’s college basketball: Bowling Green at No. 22 Miami (8:30 p.m., Friday, CBS Sports Network): Can the RedHawks improve to 27-0?

Can the RedHawks improve to 27-0? MLB: Reds vs. Guardians (3 p.m., Saturday, Reds.TV): The team’s spring training opener will be available for free on Reds.TV.

The team’s spring training opener will be available for free on Reds.TV. Men’s college basketball: Robert Morris at Wright State (2 p.m., Sunday, ESPNU): Depending on what happens tonight, this one could be for the Horizon League regular season title.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out tonight across the Miami Valley:

Boys basketball: St. Xavier at Centerville (6 p.m., Friday): The regular finale against the Blue Bombers will be a big test for the Elks.

The regular finale against the Blue Bombers will be a big test for the Elks. Boys basketball: Waynesville at Oakwood (7:30 p.m., Friday): The Lumberjacks can clinch a share of the SWBL Buckeye Division title with a victory.

The Lumberjacks can clinch a share of the SWBL Buckeye Division title with a victory. Girls basketball district tournament games (All day Saturday): Remember when you could buy one ticket and sit at UD Arena and watch tournament games all day? Several sites will be hosting four games on Saturday, including Covington (D-VI), Troy (D-IV), Mason (D-V), Trotwood (D-V) and Tecumseh (D-VII). For the full schedule, click here.

Wright State basketball: Raiders struggle but hold off IU Indy for win

With three regular season games remaining, the Raiders are getting closer to clinching the Horizon League regular season title.

ICYMI: Why Ron Anslinger is — and always will be — Miamisburg’s Real Viking

Tom Archdeacon wrote about the Miamisburg grad who has attended more than 4,400 Vikings basketball games over the last 55 years, mostly sitting at the scorer’s table.

