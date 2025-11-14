Cooper: Week 13 is full of intriguing matchups

There are so many intriguing matchups tonight, especially in Region 2 where one local team - Middletown, Troy, Wayne or Springfield - will battle its way to a state semifinal game.

The stakes are so much higher with the season on the line. With tonight’s expected forecast, it’s the perfect time to go watch high school football.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 13

Marion Local is still streaking, ticket prices and streaming information and more.

📺3 to watch

UCLA at Ohio State (7 p.m., Saturday, NBC/Peacock): Can Nico Iamaleava knock off the top-ranked Buckeyes?

Can Nico Iamaleava knock off the top-ranked Buckeyes? Bethune-Cookman at Dayton men’s basketball (7:30 p.m., Saturday, WHIO-TV): Can the Flyers rebound from a lackluster shooting night against UC?

Can the Flyers rebound from a lackluster shooting night against UC? Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): Can Cincinnati’s Joe Flacco beat the Steelers for the second time this season? Can it possibly get any worse than that Bears game?

🏈3 to see (in person)

Springfield at Middletown (7 p.m., Friday): The Wildcats will meet the Middies for the first time since 2013.

The Wildcats will meet the Middies for the first time since 2013. Badin at Tippecanoe (7 p.m., Friday): The Red Devils will meet the Rams in a playoff game for the third time in six seasons.

The Red Devils will meet the Rams in a playoff game for the third time in six seasons. Moeller vs. St. Xavier (7 p.m. Friday, Welcome Stadium): The GCL rivals will travel to Dayton to face off in Week 13. They’re likely expecting a capacity crowd, but this one is worth it.

ICYMI: All Southwest District football teams released

Who are the area’s top football players in their respective divisions?

