Cooper: Week 6 brings several key conference matchups

Week 6 of the high school football season will see several key matchups this weekend as several local conferences begin conference play.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 6
Springfield travels to Springboro for a key GWOC game, Valley View hosts Oakwood for a battle of SWBL unbeatens and Marion Local will seek to improve its winning streak to 70 games.
3 to watch
- Reds at Brewers (FANDUEL SPORTS/FOX/FS1): Cincinnati’s playoff fate will be decided this weekend in Milwaukee.
- Ohio State at Washington (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. CBS): The Buckeyes will travel more than 2,000 miles from Columbus for their Big Ten opener.
- Ryder Cup, Day 3 (Sunday, noon, NBC): The biennial golf tournament between teams from Europe and the United States is always full of drama down the stretch.
3 to see (in person)
- Beavercreek at Centerville (Friday, 7 p.m.): Can the Beavers beat the Elks for the first time since 2012?
- Oakwood at Valley View (Friday, 7 p.m.): The unbeaten Lumberjacks can make a statement with a victory in Germantown.
- Stetson at Dayton (Saturday, noon): The Flyers will look to get off to a fast start in the Pioneer Football League against the 1-2 Hatters.
ICYMI: Local pro bowler earns service award
Springfield native Chris Via earned one of the highest honors in bowling earlier this week. The Kenton Ridge grad received the Pro Bowling Association’s Tony Reyes Community Service Award, which recognizes a PBA member who demonstrates extraordinary community service, charitable or educational contributions during the season.
