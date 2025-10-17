Cooper: Week 9 is loaded with key matchups

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

High School Football: 5 things to know about Week 9

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The Week 9 schedule is loaded with matchups that will decide conference titles.

📺3 to watch

Ohio State at Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS): The Buckeyes travel to Camp Randall to face former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell.

The Buckeyes travel to Camp Randall to face former Ohio State coach Luke Fickell. USC at Notre Dame (7 p.m., Saturday, NBC): Wayne High School grad Marcus Freeman and his Irish squad will look to beat one of their oldest rivals.

Wayne High School grad Marcus Freeman and his Irish squad will look to beat one of their oldest rivals. Miami at Cleveland (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): With the Dillon Gabriel era underway, the Browns will look to bounce back after dropping their third straight game last week.

🏈3 to see (in person)

Springfield at Fairmont (Friday, 7 p.m.): With a victory, the GWOC-leading Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the league title.

With a victory, the GWOC-leading Wildcats can clinch at least a share of the league title. Alter at Badin (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Knights will look to snap the Rams’ 27-game Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division winning streak.

The Knights will look to snap the Rams’ 27-game Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division winning streak. Troy at Tippecanoe (Friday, 7 p.m.): The Miami County neighbors will face-off with the Miami Valley League Miami Division title on the line.

ICYMI: Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman commits to Ohio State

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Jameer Whyce, a sophomore defensive lineman at Trotwood-Madison High School, announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday.

