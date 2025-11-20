Cooper: Will weather play a factor in Week 14?

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports update!
The Miami Valley has been blessed with great weather on Friday nights over the last 13 weeks.
With that being said, the forecast does not look optimal for tonight’s regional final games. It’s looking like an 80-90 percent chance of rain with a low of 40 degrees for the entire region.
The conditions could play a big role and will favor the teams who can hang on to the football — both the time of possession and the turnover battle. Let’s hope the rain holds off tonight, but I would plan on bringing a raincoat. It could be a soggy one.
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
High School Football: 5 things to know before Week 14
Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak will be put to the test against Midwest Athletic Conference rival St. Henry in the Division VII, Region 28 final tonight in Wapakoneta.
📺3 to watch
- Rutgers at Ohio State (Noon, Saturday, FOX): The Buckeyes will look to avoid the look-ahead letdown before they face their biggest nemesis next week.
- NC Central at Dayton men’s basketball (2 p.m., Saturday, ESPN+): The Flyers will avoid a letdown after a huge win against Marquette earlier this week.
- New England at Cincinnati (1 p.m., Sunday, CBS): It’s still unclear if Joe Burrow will return to face one of the hottest teams in the AFC.
🏈3 to see (in person)
- Wayne vs. Middletown (7 p.m., Friday, Trotwood-Madison): It’s the Greater Western Ohio Conference vs. the Greater Miami Conference with a trip to the state semifinals on the line in the D-I, Region 2 final.
- Tippecanoe vs. London (7 p.m., Friday, Fairborn): The D-III, Region 12 final is one of two games across the state to feature unbeaten teams seeking a trip to the final four.
- Coldwater vs. Anna (7 p.m. Friday, Piqua): If you don’t want to make the trip to Wapakoneta, another pair of Midwest Athletic Conference rivals will face-off in the D-VI, Region 24 final.
ICYMI: Girls basketball season gets underway tonight
Fairmont — no longer ‘under the radar’ in the Greater Western Ohio Conference — will face defending D-I state champion Pickerington Central at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the Journey to the Tourney showcase at Winton Woods.
