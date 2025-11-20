Cooper: Will weather play a factor in Week 14?

With that being said, the forecast does not look optimal for tonight’s regional final games. It’s looking like an 80-90 percent chance of rain with a low of 40 degrees for the entire region.

The conditions could play a big role and will favor the teams who can hang on to the football — both the time of possession and the turnover battle. Let’s hope the rain holds off tonight, but I would plan on bringing a raincoat. It could be a soggy one.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Marion Local’s 76-game winning streak will be put to the test against Midwest Athletic Conference rival St. Henry in the Division VII, Region 28 final tonight in Wapakoneta.

📺3 to watch

Rutgers at Ohio State (Noon, Saturday, FOX): The Buckeyes will look to avoid the look-ahead letdown before they face their biggest nemesis next week.

🏈3 to see (in person)

Wayne vs. Middletown (7 p.m., Friday, Trotwood-Madison): It’s the Greater Western Ohio Conference vs. the Greater Miami Conference with a trip to the state semifinals on the line in the D-I, Region 2 final.

ICYMI: Girls basketball season gets underway tonight

Fairmont — no longer ‘under the radar’ in the Greater Western Ohio Conference — will face defending D-I state champion Pickerington Central at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the Journey to the Tourney showcase at Winton Woods.

