Cooper: A lot at stake this weekend Dayton, Wright State and Miami

After three straight losses, the Dayton Flyers are looking to find themselves against No. 21 Saint Louis, one of the hottest teams in the nation.

The Wright State Raiders face a key road swing in Wisconsin with games against Milwaukee on Friday and Green Bay on Sunday.

The 24th-ranked Miami RedHawks — the hottest team in the nation — will have Millett Hall rocking on Saturday when they host Northern Illinois and honor former Miami great Ron Harper.

The results could have significant implications for all three programs heading into February.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Flyers face crucial game at Saint Louis

The 20-1 Billikens, winners of 14 straight, sit alone in first place in the Atlantic 10, one game ahead of George Mason. David Jablonski will have full coverage of tonight’s game, which tips off at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

📺 3 to watch College basketball and women’s tennis take center stage this weekend:

Men’s college basketball: Wright State at Milwaukee (8 p.m., Friday, ESPN+): The first-place Raiders begin their second round of Horizon League play in Wisconsin.

The first-place Raiders begin their second round of Horizon League play in Wisconsin. Men’s college basketball: Northern Illinois at Miami (3:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN+): The 24th-ranked RedHawks are seeking their 22nd straight victory.

The 24th-ranked RedHawks are seeking their 22nd straight victory. Women’s Tennis: Australian Open Final (3:30 a.m./9 a.m. (taped), Saturday, ESPN): World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina in a rematch of the 2023 title match.

🏀 3 to see (in person)

Here are a few high school basketball games to check out this weekend across the Miami Valley:

Boys basketball: Badin at Alter (7:15 p.m., Friday): The Knights host the Rams in a key Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division matchup.

The Knights host the Rams in a key Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division matchup. Boys basketball: Springfield at Wayne (7:15 p.m., Friday): After falling to Centerville in a key Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Wednesday, the Warriors will look to bounce back against one of their biggest rivals.

After falling to Centerville in a key Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Wednesday, the Warriors will look to bounce back against one of their biggest rivals. Girls basketball: Cin. McNicholas at Carroll (Noon, Saturday): With a victory, the Patriots (14-3) can clinch their second straight outright GCL Co-Ed Division title.

WATCH: Centerville High School’s stunning new state-of-the-art floor projection

Steven Wright captured video of a new fan experience Centerville has added as part of its pregame festivities.

ICYMI: Two sneaky fans, one blown-up bus and some good basketball

It was a scene reminiscent of the COVID season when UD Arena was so empty for games, you could hear the coaches’ conversations on the sidelines and even the sneakers squeaking out on the floor, wrote Tom Archdeacon.

