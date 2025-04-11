Sports newsletter April 11

QBs, local players among things to watch in Ohio State spring football game

In their first chance to see the Buckeyes since they beat Notre Dame in the National Championship Game in January, fans might not recognize many of the players they see running around on the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Quarterbacks are always going to be a source of intrigue, but that could be even more true this year with so little known about the contenders.

While Bellefontaine grad Tavien St. Clair is a long shot to win the job, he figures to get a lot of snaps in his first appearance in an Ohio State uniform.

Or will he?

Head coach Ryan Day might figure he needs to see as much as he can of third-year sophomore Lincoln Kienholz and redshirt freshman Julian Sayin.

Putting aside the most important position on the field, a local grad is in the mix at more than half of the other 10 positions.

While Lakota West grad Tegra Tshabola is a returning starter at guard (that’s one position), Lakota East grad Austin Siereveld has made a strong push this spring to be a starter at either guard or tackle (2).

Wayne grad Joshua Padilla has also impressed new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen at center (3), though he may be looking at being the backup to Carson Hinzman.

On defense, Alter grad C.J. Hicks is one of the most intriguing players to watch Saturday as he transitions to end (4) from linebacker. Heading into his senior season, Hicks is still looking to unlock the athleticism that made him a five-star prospect in the class of 2022, but I’ve always found it fascinating that the position he was trying to learn at Ohio State (inside linebacker) was just about the only one (aside from tackle) he never played for the Knights.

In the secondary, sophomore Aaron Scott Jr. of Springfield is not likely to start this fall, but he could be with the first team Saturday if senior cornerback (5) Davison Igbinosun is rested with other vets, and the No. 3 CB always seems to be needed at some point during the season because of injuries.

At safety (6), junior Malik Hartford of Lakota West is in a battle with sophomore Jaylen McClain to replace Lathan Ransom, though coach Matt Guerrieri said both could play in different packages this fall if they earn it.

Dayton will hold its spring game Sunday

UD will wrap up its spring practice season at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jerry Von Mohr Practice Facility next to UD Arena. It’s free and open to the public.

Coach Trever Andrews’ Flyers finished 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Pioneer Football League last season.

Wright State’s loss was Ohio State’s gain

After two All-Horizon League seasons at Wright State, Brandon Noel is reportedly headed east to finish his college career at Ohio State.

How it works out for all involved will be interesting as the Raiders and Buckeyes both try to rebound from disappointing first seasons under first-time head coaches.

Dragons finally get in the win column

If good relief pitching can be contagious, the performances Wednesday night by Dayton Dragon pitchers Easton Sikorski and Cody Adcock will go viral.

Sikorski pitched three hitless innings, marred only by an error. Adcock pitched a perfect ninth. And finally, after four losses infected by a bout with the bullpen blues, the Dragons defeated Fort Wayne 5-0 at Day Air Ballpark for their first victory of the 2025 season.

Cincinnati sweeps Giants (almost)

The Reds ran out of pitching and defense Wednesday in San Francisco after having a surplus of both in the first two games of the series.

On the bright side: Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo were dominant in their starts before Nick Martinez and the bullpen failed to answer the bell in the finale.