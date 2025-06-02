What people have said about Ohio State football’s Jeremiah Smith: From Nick Saban to Dan Lanning

He collected 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman, garnering more and more compliments from Day along the way.

But praise wasn’t exclusive to those inside Ohio State’s facility. Smith became a talking point across the sport.

Here’s a look back at what some prominent figures have said about Smith since he arrived at Ohio State.

Dan Lanning — Oregon football coach

Smith was at his best against the Ducks in the Rose Bowl this year, posting a career-high 187 receiving yards. Postgame, Oregon coach Dan Lanning had high praise for the receiver.

“He’s strong, attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I’ve seen,” Lanning said postgame. “The guy is NFL-ready. He’s that talented and that special… He’s tough, and he’s physical. He’s got all the tools — a really talented player.”

Cris Carter — Former Ohio State and NFL receiver

Smith broke a plethora of freshman receiving records at Ohio State previously held by Cris Carter.

Ahead of the national title game vs. Notre Dame in January, Carter had heavy praise for Smith in an interview with CBS Sports.

“He’s the best player in the country,” Carter said. “He has an unbelievable work ethic. His high school coach and the people he has around him have really done a great job. He’s humble as can be, and you can see that. He’s one of the first in the building at Ohio State. He’s one of the last ones to leave.

“He has a professional mentality a lot like some of the other great receivers that we saw at a young age: Julio Jones, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson — all those guys were unique in their own way and so is (Smith).”

Marvin Harrison Jr. — Cardinals receiver and former Buckeye

Marvin Harrison Jr. was widely-regarded as the greatest receiver in Ohio State history. A year after Harrison left for the NFL, Smith arrived to steal that title.

“I think he is LeBron James of football,” Harrison said in March on The Podcast Daily. “He’s built differently than everybody else — just athletically gifted. The mindset that he has as a football player, it’s really special to see. The talent is out the roof.”

Brady Quinn — Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback

Brady Quinn, who works as an analyst for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, saw Smith in his senior season at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Florida. He quickly had a thought similar to Harrison’s: Smith reminded him of James.

“He’s got a pro mindset already coming out of high school,” Quinn said. “He’s obviously incredibly gifted — blessed with athleticism, size and speed.”

Joel Klatt — Fox college football analyst

Joel Klatt recalled the 2004 season when, while playing at Colorado, he was preparing to battle with Oklahoma and then-freshman running back Adrian Peterson.

When he walked onto the field, Klatt said in January, he knew immediately who the best player was.

“I have that same reaction when I see Jeremiah Smith now,” Klatt said. “They’re the only 18-year-olds, true freshmen that I’ve ever seen come in and just immediately I think to myself, ‘They’re the most dominant individual on the football field.’”

Nick Saban — Former Alabama head football coach

During his tenure at Alabama, coach Nick Saban helped recruit and produce some of the best receivers. Julio Jones was among them, and the legendary head coach sees similarities between Smith and him.

“We had lots of first-round draft pick wide receivers, but (Jones) was the one guy that you knew if you threw him the ball in a critical situation, he was going to win and he was going to make the play,” Saban said on the Pat McAfee Show in January. “I think that’s what they’ve got in this guy, No. 4.”