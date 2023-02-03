Newsletter: Dayton shows strength and weaknesses in 2-0 stretch

To reduce my workload this week, I asked Mr. AI to help me with this newsletter.

“Write me a poem about fans of the Dayton Flyers,” I wrote.

Here’s what it gave me:

The Dayton Flyers fans are proud,

Their love for their team they loudly shout.

With every game they’re there to cheer,

Their passion and spirit, always near.

***

They wear their colors with such pride,

And they always stand by their team’s side.

With every victory, they raise their voice,

Their excitement, unrivaled, a true rejoice.

***

In the stands, they make their mark,

With their support, they light up the dark.

And when the Flyers take to the floor,

Their energy and spirit, forever more.

***

So here’s to the Dayton Flyers fans,

Their love for their team, truly stands.

Their unwavering support, through thick and thin,

Is the reason their team always wins.

Anyone reading this will take issue with the word “always” at the end. Otherwise, the computer hit the mark. In the future, if you don’t see any missing words in my copy or forgotten punctuation, it was probably written by a computer. I’m far from perfect — much like your favorite basketball team, which showed how good it can be Saturday in an 86-60 victory against Richmond and how inconsistent it can be in Tuesday in an 85-81 victory against Loyola Chicago.

An important postgame message

I picked this profession because I wouldn’t have to wear a suit every day — well any day, really. I can’t remember the last time I wore one. College basketball coaches, for the most part, always wore suits until the 2020-21 season when teams played in front of mostly empty arenas during the pandemic. There was no one to impress. They started dressing for comfort.

The coaches, obviously, liked that change because many, like Anthony Grant, did not return to the suits last season when the fans returned to games. They’ve kept the same look this season. Grant and his assistants wear quarter-zip sweaters.

Against Richmond last Saturday, however, the coaches on both staffs dusted off their suits and wore them to UD Arena in support of the Coaches vs. Cancer program, which is run by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Grant was pleased someone (me) asked him about the suits after the game because it gave him a chance to talk about how much the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative, which has been around for 25 years, means to him.

“I’ve personally been touched with it in my family,” Grant said. “My brother, back in 2016, passed away from cancer. My wife’s mom is dealing with some cancer issues. We have people on the staff who have had family members touched by the disease. So one of the emphases this year through the NABC is a program called Set the Screen. Because of COVID, you see a decrease in the number of people that are going to get screened for cancer. You see an uptick in people that are in advanced stages of whatever cancerthat may be plaguing them because of not going to get screened. The emphasis has been on people going and getting screened and early detection. I have a good friend, Donnie Jones (now the head coach at Stetson), who was with us here who had a friend who got screened and found out that they were in an advanced stage but they were able to get it taken care of. Because of that friend telling him his story, he went and got screened and was able to geton top of some cancer cells that he had. That could have made all the difference in his life.”

A college basketball quest

Tom Archdeacon wrote another fascinating piece this week about a fan, Craig Caswell, nearing completion of a quest to see all 363 Division I teams play in person.

“I love Division I basketball and the huge, shambling, mismatched, glorious, lovable mess that it is,” he said.

That got me thinking about how many teams I’ve seen. Every Atlantic 10 Conference team, of course. I’m sure I’ve seen every Mid-American Conference team from two seasons covering the Ohio Bobcats in college. I’ve seen most, if not all, of the Horizon League teams from one year covering Wright State. I need to spend more time to come up with an exact number, but I love the idea of the fan’s quest.

A tough road trip for Dayton

I’m heading to St. Bonaventure tomorrow. I don’t say Olean anymore because there’s one St. Bonaventure fan who loves to point out St. Bonaventure is not actually in Olean. St. Bonaventure is in St. Bonaventure, N.Y.

It’s about a five-hour drive from my home in Columbus. My dad almost always goes on this trip with me, and he will tomorrow. The last time we drove to the Olean area, we left a day early because of an impending snow storm, which didn’t really get bad until the night of the game. I rented an SUV to deal with the snow. We got up early on Sunday morning and were about the only car on the interstate for hours. The New York road crews did a good job. When we hit the Pennsylvania state line, it was as if we had driven into a snow drift.

Anyway, the forecast looks cold but free of snow this weekend. Dayton has won six straight games at the Reilly Center. I have not seen it lose there in five trips. Don’t email me if they lose after I wrote that. I don’t believe in jinxes.

Fast Break

Each week, I’ll spotlight news from around the A-10 or other news that might interest Flyer fans.

🏀 Stu Durando, of the St. Louis Post Dispatch, wrote yesterday about Saint Louis playing six of its first nine A-10 games on the road. The Billikens are only a half game out of first place after that tough stretch entering a home game Friday against second-place VCU.

🏀 VCU avoided a loss at Davidson on Tuesday thanks to another late shot by Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, who hit a game-winner against Dayton a year ago.

What do you want to know about the Flyers?

