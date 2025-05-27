5 new Liberty Center businesses to be celebrated during ‘ribbon-cutting blitz’

Symphony Grill: Serving up bold Mediterranean flavors. This fast-service restaurant offers a menu of fresh grilled meats, wraps, shawarma, falafel and more.

Hall Jewelers: Offering fine jewelry and custom pieces, combining expert craftsmanship with personal service.

Waffle Land: A delicious new destination for sweet treat lovers. This kiosk serves up imaginative waffle creations topped with fresh fruit, sauces and your favorite candy toppings.

T-Shirt Place: Your go-to for custom apparel, offering printing for everything from team uniforms to business promotional items to personalized gifts.

Zaanwood Furniture: This stylish new showroom features a wide range of modern and handcrafted furniture, blending style with comfort.“Liberty Center is proud to support the growth of local businesses, and we’re excited to welcome these five new additions,” said Alexis Bolton, Senior Marketing Manager at Liberty Center. “Each one adds something unique to the guest experience and to our community.”

“The Ribbon Cutting Blitz began in 2021 to honor businesses that opened during COVID,” said Yasmen Brown-Jones, director of member services and leadership 21 at the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance. “With support from Liberty Township, Liberty Center and The Chamber, the first event celebrated nine businesses.”

Liberty Center is a $350 million mixed-use project at the Interstate 75 and Ohio 129 interchange in Liberty Twp. It opened in October 2015 and has more than 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and entertainment; 75,000 square feet of office space, a 240-unit luxury residential complex and a 130-room AC Hotel by Marriott.

Anchor tenants are Dillard’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and CMX Cinemas.