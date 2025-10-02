7 Brew Coffee to expand regional presence with Miamisburg location

In addition to coffee, 7 Brew also serves teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes and its own branded energy drinks.

It offers more than 20,000 flavor combinations from which customers may choose. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

Evans said the new location won’t include any interior or exterior seating.

“Our baristas greet guest at their vehicles with iPad and drinks are then delivered directly to the vehicles,” he said. “There are no obnoxious speaker boxes. All our interactions are person to person.”

The business does offer walk-up ordering service, but that equates to less than 1% of sales and is typically used by first responders, to whom the business offers a 50% discount, he said.

Each location employs between 40 and 50 people, Evans said.

There’s no word yet on when the new location will open. 7 Brew launched in Rogers, Arkansas in 2017, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” according to the chain’s website.

“We believe we are the face of a coffee revolution with our unique speed of service coupled with quality products,” Evans said in the submitted narrative. 7 Brew operates more than 400 stands across 32 states nationwide including Miami Valley locations in Beavercreek, Springboro and Springfield. Additional locations in Beavercreek and Huber Heights are in the works. Bream Team OH operates 101 stands in 14 states, Evans said. The Miamisburg site previously was occupied by a medical office, according to city official.

Previous reporting by Staff Writer Natalie Jones was included in this report.