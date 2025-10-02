7 Brew Coffee to expand regional presence with Miamisburg location

Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee is brewing up its sixth Miami Valley location.

The 510-square-foot prototype stand will be installed at 310 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg across from the Mall Woods Shopping Center will offer drive-thru only “with two ordering lanes that help us process orders ultra-fast to allow our guest to get in and out to tackle their day,” said Brian Evans, director of entitlements for 7 Brew franchisee Brew Team OH, in a narrative submitted to the city.

In addition to coffee, 7 Brew also serves teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes and its own branded energy drinks.

It offers more than 20,000 flavor combinations from which customers may choose. Customer favorites include the Blondie with vanilla and caramel breve or the Ocean Breeze energy drink with blue raspberry and coconut.

A digital illustration is part of plans submitted by 7 Brew Coffee for a location at 310 North Springboro Pike in Miamisburg. The site was formerly occupied by a medical office, which has been demolished. CONTRIBUTED

Evans said the new location won’t include any interior or exterior seating.

“Our baristas greet guest at their vehicles with iPad and drinks are then delivered directly to the vehicles,” he said. “There are no obnoxious speaker boxes. All our interactions are person to person.”

The business does offer walk-up ordering service, but that equates to less than 1% of sales and is typically used by first responders, to whom the business offers a 50% discount, he said.

Each location employs between 40 and 50 people, Evans said.

There’s no word yet on when the new location will open.

7 Brew launched in Rogers, Arkansas in 2017, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” according to the chain’s website.

“We believe we are the face of a coffee revolution with our unique speed of service coupled with quality products,” Evans said in the submitted narrative.

7 Brew operates more than 400 stands across 32 states nationwide including Miami Valley locations in Beavercreek, Springboro and Springfield.

Additional locations in Beavercreek and Huber Heights are in the works.

Bream Team OH operates 101 stands in 14 states, Evans said.

The Miamisburg site previously was occupied by a medical office, according to city official.

Previous reporting by Staff Writer Natalie Jones was included in this report.

