Bank of America to open first Dayton area location, transforming long-vacant site near Dayton Mall

Plans for the new, 2,012-square-foot Bank of America branch include adding a standalone ATM on the side of the building and providing 21 parking spaces.

The proposal to change an earlier approved development plan is scheduled to be reviewed by the Miami Township Zoning Commission during its meeting on April 8.

Construction is set to begin once the permit is approved and is expected to take around eight months.

The closest existing Bank of America branches are located in Butler and Warren counties.

Bank of America operates 3,700 retail financial centers and 15,000 ATMs, offering digital banking and providing wealth management, corporate banking and trading services globally, according to its website. It serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries