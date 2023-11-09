BrightView expands with new outpatient treatment center for substance use disorders

BrightView, an outpatient treatment center for substance use disorders, recently opened its second location in Montgomery County, adding to its more than 30 centers in Ohio providing patients with long-term recovery support.

BrightView’s new center, located at 5464 Burkhardt Road in Riverside, is in addition to its location in Centerville, which one of its larger locations.

“BrightView understands from decades of research that improving lives one patient at a time creates positive trends across the community,” said Keitha Siler, Community Outreach manager.

BrightView health providers treatment substance use disorders and alcohol use disorder. BrightView’s approach to treatment includes medication-assisted treatment, counseling, therapy, and social support. The center also partners with job readiness programs and other local agencies to help patients find steady employment.

“Building partnerships with southwestern Ohio medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in developing continuity of care. BrightView’s goal is to ensure anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can achieve long term recovery,” Siler said.

BrightView accepts walk-in patients, Siler said, and they often begin treatment the same day.

“We provide treatment on demand,” Siler said. “Everyone that walks through our doors starts their recovery day one. There’s no waiting list ever.”

For patients in withdrawal, it takes fewer than four hours for them to receive stabilizing medication and complete their first counseling session.

Founded in 2015 in the Cincinnati region, BrightView has a total of 87 locations in eight states, trying to reach the places hardest hit by the opioid epidemic. Montgomery County recorded 259 accidental overdose deaths in 2015, rising to 351 in 2016 and 566 in 2017. Year-to-date, Montgomery County has had 268 accidental overdose deaths, according to preliminary data from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

BrightView also accepts all major medical insurances, along with Medicare and Medicaid. They also treat patients who do not have insurance. This new location also created approximately seven new jobs.

People or families seeking help can call BrightView Health at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com.