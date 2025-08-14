Car wash chain to construct new location on site of longtime Miamisburg car care business

The car wash will be the company’s second Miamisburg location after the one 201 N. Springboro Pike and will be part of the Central Avenue business corridor.

It will feature “an automated wash tunnel, capable of queuing up to 48 vehicles, along with 16 vacuum station parking spots,” according to the city of Miamisburg.

Ron’s Car Care, which got its start in the 1960s, opened in Miamisburg in 1976. It launched a location for commercial services at 4710 South Dixie in Moraine last year, officials with the business told this news outlet.

When the car care business closed its Miamisburg location in June, it consolidated all operations to Moraine, officials said.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash purchased the Central Avenue site July 25 for a little more than $1.5 million, according to Montgomery County Auditor’s Office records. The facility there, which was constructed in 1965, was formerly home to a BP gas station.

The new Flying Ace Express Car Wash is one of more than 20 additional sites planned to open or break ground by the end of 2025, according to parent company Express Wash Concepts, which operates 123 locations across six states.

Flying Ace offers 21 express wash locations across Greater Dayton and Richmond, Indiana. Three new locations opened Aug. 1 at 5274 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, 11346 Princeton Pike in Springdale, and 8301 Colerain Ave. in Hamilton County’s Colerain.

EWC brands other than Flying Ace include Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash.

The brand has repeatedly earned accolades, including Best of Dayton by the Dayton Daily News and Best of Butler County by Journal-News.