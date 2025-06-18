Centerville extends moratorium on new gas stations, convenience, small-box stores

“The moratorium is meant to pause certain types of development while the city develops regulations that help protect the public’s health, safety and general welfare,” City Planner Ian Vanness told the Dayton Daily News.

The move comes as multiple gas station chains, including Sheetz and Wawa, have made inroads in the Dayton market, with dozens of stores planned.

City officials said the moratorium also is necessary as the city updates zoning regulations following the recent completion of its new comprehensive plan.

Changing the zoning law text amendment process takes at least four months, since both the Planning Commission and City Council must approve them before they go into effect, Vanness said.

The resolution approved to extend the moratorium cites the growing number of gas stations and convenience stores in the Dayton area, along with empty commercial properties in key locations.

Centerville has about eight gas stations, six of which also have convenience stores, Vanness said in a June 13 memorandum to City Manager Wayne Davis. There are 11 gas stations in neighboring jurisdictions, he said.

Centerville has one small-box discount store and neighboring communities have at least two, Vanness said.

“It is possible for these uses to oversaturate local commercial corridors, thus reducing the overall variety of goods, services and jobs available in the community,” he said in the memorandum.

Centerville City Council in October 2023 rejected plans for a Sheetz location at the Far Hills Avenue location of Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant, leading to lawsuits from Sheetz and Elsa’s. This January, a judge ruled in Sheetz’s favor, saying the council overstepped its authority, but the city quickly appealed.

Centerville officials on Tuesday told the Dayton Daily News that the gas station moratorium “is an entirely separate issue from the Sheetz case” and that the Sheetz location at Elsa’s would not be affected by the moratorium.

The next step in the Sheetz legal process will be oral arguments, expected sometime this summer, officials said.

Centerville isn’t the only community to freeze the development of gas stations, convenience stores and small-box retail stores.

Last September, the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees voted to implement a 6-month moratorium on those type of businesses. Following that, trustees adopted an amendment to the township zoning resolution to incorporate new definitions for “convenience stores” and “small-box discount stores,” and to determine the specific zoning districts where these types of businesses are permitted.

In August, Kettering placed a 16-month ban on certain new businesses that include convenience stores and gas stations.

Also in August, Beavercreek City Council enacted a temporary 97-day moratorium on any new vehicle service stations, vehicle wash facilities, restaurants, grocery stores, self-storage warehouses, carry outs, and convenience stores within the city.