Centerville markets Main Street barbershop property for reuse in Uptown

The former Craig’s Barber Shop at 30 North Main St. is a historic building that the city hopes to find new use for
Centerville is adjusting Uptown property lines at 30 N. Main St., taking ownership of a parking lot and redefining a storefront parcel for future leasing or sale. The site was formerly home to Craig's Barber Shop. CONTRIBUTED

16 minutes ago
Centerville officials are working to adjust property lines in the city’s Uptown area to make future leasing or sales easier.

As part of this process, the city will formally take ownership of the parking lot at 30 North Main St. and create a separate parcel for the space around an adjacent storefront, formerly home to Craig’s Barber Shop.

“This administrative action will help the city market the building to a new commercial end user,” said Joey O’Brien, Centerville’s economic development administrator.

Centerville is working to revise the property lines of a vacant Uptown storefront to better accommodate future leasing or sale. Adjusting the boundaries of two parcels at 30 N. Main St., the former site of Craig’s Barber Shop, would simplify the leasing or selling process, officials said.

For those changes to take effect, Centerville City Council on June 16 must approve public easements through the Record Plat process, which ensures proper property divisions, access and utility planning.

The property, located at 30 N. Main St., was purchased by the city in November 2022 for $350,000 in an effort to enhance public accessibility and business development, O’Brien said.

“It had a direct role in giving the city the necessary control to construct a major public parking, walkability and circulation improvement project at the northeast corner of Main and Franklin streets,” O’Brien said. “Improving public parking and walkability has helped business development in this area by creating safer and more walkable public spaces for patrons shopping and visiting Uptown.”

Prior to redrawing the footprint for the site, Centerville completed a parking upgrade in the area, transforming space surrounding the building into a safe, walkable public lot for the benefit of 30 N. Main and surrounding businesses.

The building, originally constructed in 1812, was one of the first frame houses constructed in Centerville, according to Centerville-Washington History.

It also holds a long history in Centerville’s business landscape. Most recently, it operated as Craig’s Barber Shop from 2006 until 2023, when its owner retired and moved on to other ventures, O’Brien said.

Prior to that, it housed various businesses, including a hardware store in the late 1930s, Kleckner’s Ice Cream Shop sometime after that and Metropolitan Dry Cleaners in the late 1940s.

Turnkey Business Systems, Kelly Art & Antique Store and an internet business also operated there before the barber shop opened, according to Centerville-Washington History.

O’Brien said the site has “great visibility” from a heavily trafficked thoroughfare and is in the heart of Uptown Centerville.

Concept renderings for the site show various possible uses and layouts, including a bodega, coffee shop and furniture boutique.

“The city is marketing the site to commercial, retail and office users who will complement existing businesses in Uptown and create greater vibrancy and business development in the district,” he said.

