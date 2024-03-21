Dayton Children’s launches simulation center

The medical simulation center will be a training ground for health care professionals, hospital officials said.

Dayton Children’s ambulance simulator is one of 140 in the nation, and it operates on a traction device, which mimics being on a highway while providing care. Mannequins are used to represent the critically ill or injured patients to simulate a real-life situation for training purposes.

The goal behind Dayton Children’s simulation center is to help medical staff become more confident in treating pediatric patients, including local EMTs and students in training or school, hospital officials said. The center is located at the hospital’s main campus, located off of Valley Street in Dayton.

“By providing an advanced and immersive training environment, we are fostering caregiver innovation and excellence that will impact the lives of our region’s children for years to come,” Mezoff said.

In addition to the ambulance simulator, the simulation center includes other features for training staff and community members. Those additional spaces include:

A trauma/intensive care unit room, which was set up for practicing trauma scenarios and handling various situations encountered in Dayton Children’s emergency department and intensive care units. Simulations are recorded for later review, helping clinicians to learn and enhance patient care.

An inpatient room, which is a duplicate of the hospital’s regular inpatient rooms from the patient tower for training purposes.

A control room, which represents the central hub where all the action unfolds. From initiating recordings to controlling the breathing of the practice mannequin, the control room can arrange a variety of simulation scenarios.

A debrief room where groups and individuals will break down the scenarios and talk about what went right and what could have gone better.

For community providers, local schools or others who may be interested in scheduling time at the Dayton Children’s Simulation Center, call 937-641-3086.

Dayton Children’s Hospital is the region’s only level one pediatric trauma center. It is one of 31 independent, freestanding children’s hospitals in the country, serving 20 counties in Ohio and eastern Indiana and caring for more than 320,000 children each year.