University of Dayton awarded huge $98M for surveillance tech work for Air Force

This contract provides for the advancement and maturation of promising ISR technologies and counter-targeting/counter-ISR, the DOD said. Work will be performed in Dayton, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2030.

This contract was a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. An initial task order totaling $22.7 million will be awarded concurrently, the DOD said.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory Wright Research Site, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

UDRI says its ISR personnel conduct remote sensing research focused mostly on radio frequency and Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) sensors.

“However, our expert researchers also undertake important work in radar systems and components; processing, detection, and data products; Electro-Optics (EO); LADAR; target phenomenology; electromagnetic effects and environment; and other related areas,” the university says on its web site.