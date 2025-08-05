Fast-moving Joby announces expansion into Japan

The two companies are targeting a “phased rollout in the coming years,” they said.

“The expanded partnership is intended to accelerate the bold, shared vision of the two companies to transform urban mobility in the region,” the companies said.

“Our expanded partnership with Joby, a company with exceptional technology and vision, represents a pivotal step forward,” Koji Shibata, president and chief executive of ANA HD, said in a release. “Air taxi service will directly contribute to addressing Japan’s urban transportation difficulties, ultimately enhancing regional exchange and providing a new, efficient means of travel.”

It’s the second market expansion for Joby announced in as many days. On Monday, Joby said it had entered into a definitive agreement with New York City-based Blade Air Mobility, Inc. to purchase Blade’s urban air mobility passenger business.

Joby, which is readying a manufacturing outpost in a former postal facility near Dayton International Airport, is trying to create a new market, flying passengers to airports in busy urban settings.

Joby’s electric rotorcraft are designed to lift off and land like helicopters while flying like planes, all with little noise. They can carry up to four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph.

The company’s goal is to perform flight tests for the Federal Aviation Administration early next year.

On a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average leapt by nearly 600 points, shares of Joby (NYSE:JOBY) jumped nearly 19% Monday, closing at $20.39. The stock has a 52-week range of $4.66 to $20.95.

Joby leaders are scheduled to report second quarter results Wednesday afternoon.