Former CareSource exec sworn in as VA assistant secretary

The Senate voted 51-47 last week to confirm Topping as the chief financial officer of the national VA department, a post to which he was nominated in February.

“Richard brings more than 25 years of experience in health care leadership and public service, with a career spanning senior roles across the federal, state, and private sectors,” Paul Lawrence, a deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs, wrote in a recent LinkedIn post.

The ExecGov.com website recently quoted Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran praising Topping, with the senator saying: “I am grateful to Capt. Topping for his willingness to continue serving his fellow veterans in this new capacity. I look forward to working with him to improve the lives of veterans, caregivers, survivors and military families in my home states of Kansas and across the country in the coming years.”

Among Topping’s many stops in his career, he served with the U.S. Army as a judge advocate and special assistant U.S. attorney, and he was also a trial attorney to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as chief executive of Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.

He worked at CareSource from October 2018 to July 2024.

Dayton-based CareSource has more than 35 years of experience in Medicaid managed care and is serving more than two million people across more than a dozen states. CareSource has reported an annual revenue of $11.1 billion and employs more than 4,700 people nationwide, which includes about 1,000 in the Dayton region. It is one of the largest employers in downtown Dayton.

Messages seeking comment were left with representatives of CareSource and the VA.