Former test wing commander is returning to Wright-Patterson

Wickert, a 1991 Beavercreek High School graduate, led the wing as well as Plant 42 (a manufacturing site for classified aircraft). Former President Biden nominated him for promotion to brigadier general last year.

“Gen Wickert (a Dayton native) is changing roles and relocating to Wright-Patt AFB in Ohio,” a spokeswoman for the 412th Test Wing told the Dayton Daily News.

She did not say what role he will be taking on at Wright-Patterson. A new assignment at Wright-Patterson does not yet appear on his Air Force biography page.

Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Air Force Test Center commander, hailed Wickert’s leadership during the change-of-command ceremony.

“Brig. Gen. Wickert’s leadership of the 412th Test Wing has been nothing short of transformative,” Cain said. “He has brilliantly led this wing, always remaining focused on the people and the mission at hand. All of this while advancing our capabilities and sharpening our edge against evolving threats. His impact on the Air and Space Force and the test enterprise will be felt for years to come.”

In his own remarks, which were shared in an Air Force account of the ceremony, Wickert thanked his family, local leaders and the Edwards workforce. His tenure as commander at Edwards began in August 2023.

“I want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to add another chapter to the Edwards story,” Wickert said. “Edwards is a special sacred space where the Air Force of tomorrow flies in our skies today.”

“The work you do here is hugely important to deterring global conflict, so that my children and yours do not have to use the awesome weapons systems we develop here,” he added.

Wickert closed by quoting a Roman proverb, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

Wickert holds advanced engineering degrees from MIT and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) at Wright-Patterson. He studied at AFIT from August 2006 to September 2009. Tauer also studied at AFIT.