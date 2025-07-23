Fun City Adventure Park coming to former Kroger site in West Chester Twp.

“We focus on kids at Fun City and our locations are fun adventure and trampoline parks,” said Kiki Zhang, manager at the Fun City corporate office. “We have trampolines, rope courses, climbing walls and play areas.”

The new location is expected to open by the end of 2025 after interior renovations are completed at the site.

“We will demo the existing interior from the previous tenant and build out the trampoline park,” Zhang said.

Fun City operates nearly 20 adventure parks across the country with the nearest location being in Columbus.

Once open, the site will also feature snacks and drinks for customers as well as be able to host birthday parties and gatherings.

The site was formerly a Kroger store until it closed in 2019 and opened a Kroger Marketplace a half-mile north on Princeton Glendale Road.

“Supporting the redevelopment of existing buildings is a critical part of community development, so we are very pleased with Fun City’s planned investment,” said Katy Kanelopoulos, director of community development for West Chester Twp. “This particular space has been an important area of interest to the community for repurpose. Fun City will be an excellent addition to the area and an anchor tenant for the existing shopping center.”