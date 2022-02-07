Hamburger icon
Kettering CVS store closure part of broad plan by company

Signs on the door of the CVS Pharmacy at 524 E. Stroop Road in Kettering say the store will close Feb. 10.

Signs on the door of the CVS Pharmacy at 524 E. Stroop Road in Kettering say the store will close Feb. 10.

By Kaitlin Schroeder
41 minutes ago
This is part of a broader restructuring.

A CVS that’s closing this week in Kettering is part of a broader plan by the pharmacy to close 900 stores nationally.

The 524 E. Stroop Road store in Kettering will close Thursday.

All prescriptions will be transferred 1.25 miles away to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 2801 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering. The company also said all store employees are being offered comparable roles at other nearby locations.

CVS Health said in a statement that it will reduce store density in certain locations and close about 300 stores per year for the next three years. Nationally, the pharmacy chain has bout 9,900 stores.

There are 25 additional CVS locations across Montgomery and Greene counties.

It’s not clear if any more of the stores in the Dayton area will close as part of this process.

The company said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News that the decision to close stores over the course of the next three years “follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs.”

As part of its review of its retail business, CVS Health said it will also create new store formats with three distinct models: sites for primary care services; traditional pharmacy stores, and an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, which have supplies and products but also spaces for helping people with some chronic conditions.

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

