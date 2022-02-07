Kettering CVS store closure part of broad plan by company

It’s not clear if any more of the stores in the Dayton area will close as part of this process.

The company said in a statement to the Dayton Daily News that the decision to close stores over the course of the next three years “follows a deep analytical look at changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs.”

As part of its review of its retail business, CVS Health said it will also create new store formats with three distinct models: sites for primary care services; traditional pharmacy stores, and an enhanced version of HealthHUB locations, which have supplies and products but also spaces for helping people with some chronic conditions.