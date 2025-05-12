Kettering to get Chilli’s Wings & Fish restaurant, two other businesses being demolished

“I know the area, it’s a really good area,” owner Fateh Dahadha said about choosing the Kettering site.

The building was sold in January, and in February the city approved a zoning change for the property, said Ky Gantt, Kettering’s economic development manager.

If everything goes smoothly, the restaurant could be open in two to three months, Dahadha said.

There is another Chilli’s Wings & Fish location at 3103 N. Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton.

Demolitions planned

Another long-closed eatery in Kettering will soon be torn down.

Pepito’s Mexican restaurant at 3618 Wilmington Pike shut down in late 2018 after 35 years, marking an end to the locally based chain that served the Dayton area for 38 years.

The owner, AALL Realty LLC, was approved for a city demolition grant, which means the city will reimburse up to 50% of the cost of demolition, not to exceed $50,000, Gantt said.

“They are in the process of awarding a contract to a demolition company,” Gantt said, after which the city would need to issue a demolition permit before a date could be set.

There are no specific plans for the site once the building is razed but the city has been focused on supporting demolition efforts.

“The city of Kettering has made strides to facilitate redevelopment of this site, as well as improving the business corridor along Wilmington Pike,” Gantt said.

Another nearby property, the former Vista Kawasaki motorcycle dealership at 3916 Wilmington Pike, also is slated for demolition.

The city of Kettering is in the process of purchasing the parcel, for a price up to $175,000, that abuts and old railroad right of way.

“The idea is that in acquiring this property we can begin to plan what is a future trail access point, a future parking lot, restroom facility,” Kettering Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said previously.

The trail would connect to the Iron Horse Trail, a paved, multi-use path that spans 19 miles, including all loops and branches, in Centerville, Kettering and Dayton. It starts at Iron Horse Park and connects to the Creekside Trail, according to Miami Valley Trails.

There is no timeline for the future trail access point.