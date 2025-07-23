Breaking: ‘Forever a Flyer’ — Riazzi, key Dayton player in 1950s, dies at 90

Local shopping center goes to new owner for $31 million

Montgomery County auditor's office photo of part of the Northpark shopping center in Huber Heights.

A busy shopping center in Huber Heights near Interstate 70 sold to an Ohio limited liability company for more than $31 million recently.

An Ohio limited liability company, RCG Huber Heights PM, purchased the Northpark Center, an Old Troy Pike shopping center that includes a Marshalls store, a T-Mobile store, an At Home furniture store, a Dollar Tree and many other outlets.

The 362,514-square-foot center is anchored by Kohl’s and also counts a PetSmart among its tenants.

It is located near the high-traffic Ohio 202 entrance/exit ramps with Interstate 70, recent marketing material notes. The retail corridor in that area includes a Target store, Lowe’s, Rave Cinemas, Hobby Lobby and more.

The purchasing company, RCG-Huber Heights PM LLC, was incorporated in Columbus in April.

The LLC is linked to RCG Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate investment group, that also owns the Beavercreek shopping center at 2500 N. Fairfield Road, as well as the Streets of West Chester, 9435-9455 Civic Center Blvd., West Chester Twp.

The sale price for the Huber Heights property was $31.3 million, with the transaction being dated in Montgomery County records as July 18.

